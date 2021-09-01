Cancel
New York City, NY

Vaccine requirements specific to New York City and San Francisco will be enforced for teams in those cities, NBA memo says

By Tim Bontemps
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA informed teams that recently issued laws in both New York City and San Francisco about vaccine requirements will be enforced -- including for players -- for members of the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption from taking part in them, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Wednesday.

Health
