Teaching Kids Yoga as a Parent or a Yoga Teacher

As the mom of a 9-year-old with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), I’ve often struggled to understand my son’s behaviors. He isn’t always able to sit still at the dinner table for more than a few minutes, he'll try to play with his soccer ball while the rest of the family is watching a movie, and I often have to ask him things three or four times before he hears me. He is also impulsive, talks back often, and has trouble not interrupting conversations.