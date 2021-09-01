Teaching Kids Yoga as a Parent or a Yoga Teacher
Rina Jakubowicz, founder of Super Yogis, is an international bilingual yoga teacher to adults and kids who is trained in and continues to study Vedanta. Rina is truly gifted at understanding how to share these teachings with younger generations in a fun, accessible way. Super Yogis’ mission is to give kids a head start on these life treasures for management of stress and living happier lives. Rina believes that kids are wiser and smarter than their small size—and provides inspiration to adults and yoga teachers on how to enhance those gifts.www.yogajournal.com
