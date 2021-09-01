Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts place T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7saK_0bjuNAJk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IFK9_0bjuNAJk00

T.Y. Hilton is on injured reserve following a “minimally invasive” neck procedure, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday.

The Colts re-signed Hilton in the offseason, but he has been slowed during training camp. Ballard said the good news for the Colts and Hilton is that the 31-year-old receiver is already feeling “instant relief.”

Ballard said “it was not a major procedure,” adding Hilton could be back after missing three weeks, which could put him on schedule to play Week 4.

Head coach Frank Reich had painted a more complicated picture on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaUfS_0bjuNAJk00 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers up top entering Week 1

“It was a disc issue, so that’s a complicated issue. More meetings, more evaluation to come, more opinions to come….He will miss some games, we don’t know exactly how many. We’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.”

The Colts also placed quarterback Sam Ehlinger on injured reserve with a sprained ACL. Reich said the rookie would likely miss a month or more.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' T.Y. Hilton expected to miss several weeks with injury

Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss several weeks due to an injury, first reported by Stephen Holder of The Athletic. Hilton suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday but would later return, which didn’t raise too many flags at the time. However, further tests concluded that Hilton will miss some time in order to heal.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will likely miss multiple games due to injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has suffered an injury that will likely cause him to miss multiple games, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday. ESPN reported that Hilton’s injury is to his upper back or neck. Hilton took a hit while...
NFLWISH-TV

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton out multiple weeks with unspecified injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be out multiple weeks with an unspecified injury, according to WISH-TV Colts Insider Zak Keefer and The Athletic’s Stephen Holder. Keefer and Holder say the injury is not expected to end Hilton’s season. The four-time Pro Bowler did not feature...
NFL247Sports

T.Y. Hilton injury update: Colts WR to miss multiple weeks with upper back/neck injury, per report

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury, according to a report Sunday by Stephen Holder of The Athletic. The injury is an upper back/neck injury, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Hilton’s injury — which took place during Wednesday’s practice — is not expected to be season-ending, according to the report from Holder.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The silver lining of Colts WR T.Y. Hilton’s neck injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is going to miss the start of the season due to a neck injury. Colts head coach Frank Reich relayed the news to reporters on Sunday, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com. While it’s unclear just how long the disc issue will keep Hilton out of the lineup, the silver lining is he’s not expected to miss the entire season.
NFLwmleader.com

Fantasy Updates: Latest news on injured T.Y. Hilton & Irv Smith Jr., status update on Breshad Perriman as drafts approach.

A slew of pass-catchers headline Monday’s injury roundup, and we receive a little more clarity out the wideout position in Detroit. T.Y. Hilton and Evan Engram have been no strangers to the injury report, while popular sleeper Irv Smith Jr. receives bad news before the start of what many hope will be his breakout season. Check below to read the latest updates as fantasy drafts and Week 1 of the regular season approaches.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Activate Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz Off Reserve/COVID-19 List; Place T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger, Dezmon Patmon On Injured Reserve

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on the Injured Reserve list. Ehlinger, 6-2, 225 pounds, was selected by...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' T.Y. Hilton undergoes neck surgery but should be back 'sooner than later'

Earlier this week, it was reported that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered an unspecified neck injury. Head coach Frank Reich described it as a "disc issue," according to NFL.com, and general manager Chris Ballard informed reporters Wednesday that Hilton underwent surgery to correct the issue. Hilton will move to injured reserve soon, meaning he'll miss a minimum of three games, but should be back, "sooner than later," according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy