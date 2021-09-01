Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hilo, or 17 miles northwest of West Crossett, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ingalls... Hilo Moro Bay State Park... Moro Bay Vick... Marsden Johnsonville... Jersey Blanchton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH