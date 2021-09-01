Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradley County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hilo, or 17 miles northwest of West Crossett, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ingalls... Hilo Moro Bay State Park... Moro Bay Vick... Marsden Johnsonville... Jersey Blanchton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calhoun County, AR
County
Bradley County, AR
City
Bradley, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Moro, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Hilo Moro Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy