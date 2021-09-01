Tennessee Titans part ways with veteran Matt Barkley

The Tennessee Titans released veteran quarterback Matt Barkley Wednesday, less than a month after the team inked him to a deal in free agency.

Barkley, 30, was the team’s leading passer during the 2021 preseason, completing 24 of 39 passes (61.5 percent) for 295 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Barkley has completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,699 yards, 11 TDs and 22 interceptions in 19 games (seven starts) with the Eagles (2013-14), Chicago Bears (2016) and Buffalo Bills (2018-20).

Logan Woodside, a 2018 draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, is now in line to resume backup quarterback duties for the Titans following a similarly solid preseason performance. This preseason, the 26-year-old completed 29 of 40 attempts (72.5 percent) for 248 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Returning starter Ryan Tannehill didn’t log any time this preseason, most recently missing the team’s 27-24 loss to the Bears Aug. 28 while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

–Field Level Media

