Free MLB Picks For Today 9/2/2021

 5 days ago

Phillies at Nationals—This game was rained out on Wednesday and made up Thursday. MLB pick is Philadelphia Phillies on run line -1.5 runs at -110. Aaron Nola starts for Philadelphia. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his past four starts. Paolo Espino counters for the Nationals. Espino past five starts allowed sixteen earned runs in 19 1/3rd innings resulting in losses in four of those games. After losing the opener of this series the Nationals had lost seven of nine. Past ten games Washington batting .211 against rigthhanders with a bullpen WHIP of 1.46. Play Philadelphia run line -1.5 runs at -110.

