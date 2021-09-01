Free MLB Picks For Today 9/2/2021

The Cleveland Indians (67-65) will take on the Boston Red Sox (78-59) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Cleveland earned their four consecutive victories after beating the Kansas City Royals in a three-game battle by a sweep this week. The Indians won the opening match at 7-2 on Tuesday, 5-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday, and 4-2 in the finale on Thursday. However, Cleveland failed to continue its winning streak after a 5-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the opening game of a series on Friday. Starter Cal Quantrill finished 6.0 innings of play and gave up five earned runs on seven base hits with two walks granted while striking out six Boston hitters in the losing effort. Third Baseman José Ramírez had one run scored on a triple with two RBIs while Catcher Austin Hedges added one run on one hit with two RBIs for the Tribe in defeat.