Longtime SF Giants coach Ron Wotus to retire after 2021 season

As the Giants continue to win series and march toward their first playoff berth since 2016, high-ranking executives in other organizations are all asking the same question. A Giants team that finished 29-31 in Gabe Kapler’s first season as manager has come out of nowhere to stun the rest of the league this season. San Francisco was the first team to 50 wins, 60 wins and 70 wins and with another dramatic comeback against the A’s on Sunday, the Giants became the first club to reach the 80-win threshold.