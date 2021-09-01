Cancel
MLB

Longtime SF Giants coach Ron Wotus to retire after 2021 season

By Marc Delucchi
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSF Giants third-base coach Ron Wotus is one of the longest-tenured coaches in MLB. However, after more than 20 years in the Giants dugout, Wotus announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping away from full-time coaching after the 2021 season. Wotus was originally hired as the team’s third-base coach back in 1998, under manager Dusty Baker. He has worked under Baker, Felipe Alou, Bruce Bochy, and Gabe Kapler.

