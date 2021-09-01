Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan M-STEP scores reveal students lag in nearly every grade, category

Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents lagged in nearly every grade and category on state tests taken in the spring of 2021, according to scores released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Education. Those scores, and separate data also released from benchmark assessments of students across the state from the previous school year, illustrate just how much learning was interrupted through the pandemic.

www.hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#First Grade#English#Detroit Free Press#The M Step#Underrepresents#Msu#College Of Education#Nwea#Map Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Michigan Catholic School Loses Challenge Over Mask Mandate

Applied neutrally, related to state goal of controlling pandemic. A now-rescinded Michigan mask requirement for public and private schools didn’t infringe on the First Amendment rights of a Catholic school or its students to observe their religion, a majority of the Sixth Circuit said. The mandate was neutral, applied generally...
Educationpagosasprings.com

Student’s testing shows decreased scores for the COVID year

DENVER — Results of Colorado Measures of Academic Success assessments taken last spring indicate significant decreases in achievement from 2019 to 2021 across all tested grades and subject areas, according to today’s release of state-level results by the Colorado Department of Education. While fewer students tested than in typical years,...
Wyoming Statethecentersquare.com

Wyoming test results show students lagging behind

(The Center Square) – Spring testing results for Wyoming students showed a decrease in all three testing subjects compared to pre-pandemic assessment scores. “Compared to the 2019 results, there was a slight decrease in student proficiency rates for all content areas and grade levels, with the exception of grade 9 math,” a the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) said in a press release.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Michigan will release M-STEP results soon. Here’s what to expect

Michigan officials will soon release standardized test results, and the data will likely tell us what we’ve witnessed during the last 18 months: Pandemic learning has hurt students’ academic progress. We already know this from what local educators have seen in the classroom, from national assessment results, and from reports...
Educationknsiradio.com

Officials Say Disruptions Resulted in Big Drops in Grade Standard Test Scores

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Education is launching a new statewide program to support learning recovery after Friday’s release of the 2021 statewide assessments, which showed a significant drop in the number of students meeting or exceeding grade standards. Students take the statewide reading assessments in grades 3-8 and...
EducationArizona Daily Sun

COVID Is Causing Learning Lag For Students Across The U.S.

We need to be really clear that the magnitude of the declines that we're seeing relative to a typical year, they're striking. Thats Karyn Lewis of NWEA, an organization looking at how the pandemic is impacting our childrens education. They found: Nationally, 3rd-9th graders are learning, but theyre not learning as much as the school years before COVID. Math and reading scores declined.Gaps are even more prominent for historically underserved students: low-income, Black, Latinx and disabled students.This is not something that we're going to be able to step back into the classroom and fall 2021 and expect to be resolved in two to three months," Lewis says. "I think we have a multi-year road ahead of us to be able to recover and get back to that place where we want kids to be.The learning lag is caused by multiple factors: teachers being thrust to teach online without proper training, lack of access to technology, and more virtual classes, which experts say without proper structure arent as good as in-person learning.SEE MORE: Community Clinics Work To Get Vaccine-Hesitant Students, Parents ShotsIn Crystal Lake, Illinois far from the hustle of big city, the Waltons talk about what its like to go to school during the pandemic."It's not easy, says Julio Walton. It was hard in general, you know," says Lestat Walton. "Doing Zoom meetings, not fully understanding the teachers, not having direct learning.Fifteen-year-old Lestat ended up failing his freshman year."I'm not happy about it," he says. "But, you know, I have to go with it."Walton decided to enroll his son in a private school which he says will be in person."And even though we have to pay, we know our child's future. And his education is very important to us."During the pandemic, students around the country have failed courses at alarming rates. 40% of Houston high school students got at least one F in the Fall 2020. In Chicago, WBEZ reported that in low-income city schools, 1 in every 5 grades given to students in math and English was an F.Some experts say using federal funding from the infrastructure plan could help pay for broadband technology and in person or virtual tutoring to help students catch up.Lestat says hes not giving up."I'm just ready for a new experience. ... You know, move forward."
Moorpark, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Grade-change bill required fast action by students

Recent legislation that was intended to help students derailed by distance learning has been called by one college counselor a misguided attempt by lawmakers to boost high schoolers’ grades. It also gave parents more say in retaining a child who may have struggled in class last year. Written by Assemblymember...
Idaho StateGovernment Technology

Idaho Student Grades Dropped with Hybrid, Online Learning

(TNS) — New research confirms Idaho students suffered significant academic setbacks last year, particularly in school districts that shifted to hybrid or online learning models because of the pandemic. Two different studies were presented Thursday to the Idaho State Board of Education. Both were conducted by Cathleen McHugh, the board’s...
Michigan StatePosted by
Chalkbeat

Declines in M-STEP test scores point to looming challenge after a year of pandemic learning in Michigan

Test scores in Michigan schools slumped during the past academic year, as educators and students scrambled to adjust amid a once-in-a-century pandemic. Results released Tuesday from the M-STEP, the state’s federally mandated standardized test given to students in grades three through seven, and similar tests given in grades eight and 11, show steep declines in learning during the 2020-21 school year in almost all grades and subjects.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Plans to Release K-12 Standardized Test Scores in October; Math Scores Expected to Decline in Younger Grade Levels

Missouri expects to release standardized test scores in October for the state’s K-12 public school students. Due to the pandemic disrupting in-seat learning, many education leaders across the country have warned that they anticipate declining test scores. During a House Budget Committee hearing Wednesday, state Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven (van-DEE-ven), says she expects lower math scores among the younger grade levels.
Michigan Stateiosconews.com

Michigan student math, reading scores suffer during COVID-19

(The Center Square) – Statewide assessment results for 2021 show declines in the number of students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards compared to 2019 after a year of virtual learning and disruptions from COVID-19. The percentage of proficient students dropped in nearly every category, according to M-STEP test results released...
EducationAugusta Free Press

Waynesboro SOL test scores lag behind state averages

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It was a tough year for students and teachers, certainly, but even in a tough year, Waynesboro Public Schools underperformed. The school system released its 2020-2021 SOL test results on Friday, and they weren’t good. Fifty-seven percent passed their reading SOL, 34...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan's M-STEP scores show dramatic declines during pandemic year

The first statewide glimpse at student achievement since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning shows state assessment scores dropped in math and social studies for all grades tested, while reading scores for older students improved slightly. Data released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Education provides the first snapshot of educational...
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

NYC plans to screen nearly 200,000 students in the early grades to uncover struggling readers. Then what?

This is part of an ongoing collaborative series between Chalkbeat and THE CITY investigating learning differences, special education and other education challenges in city schools. In a massive bid to gauge reading skills following COVID-related learning disruptions, New York City’s education department is introducing literacy screening for its nearly 200,000...
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission hears from U-M students

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission kicked off a month of campus meetings around the state at the University of Michigan’s Union on Thursday, hearing from community members about their hopes and concerns for the redistricting process. Redistricting refers to the ways in which state and congressional legislative districts are chosen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy