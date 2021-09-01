Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Flooding worries residents in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16
Brian Evangelista and Mary Hoover are spending the day at home together here in Taylor but it's far from a vacation.

"I took off, she took off, my two kids took off from school and my older daughter also took off so we could try to keep the water from coming in," Evangelista said.

Last week during Henri, they had a few inches of water in their basement. They're trying everything they can to prevent that from happening again.

"Me and my fiancé Mary Hoover, we've been putting up quick dam barrier bags, there are sandbags underneath the tarps, we have them over there, too. There's run-off from the cemetery behind us, they haven't fixed that problem yet. We have a makeshift dam here and we have our sump pump here and our neighbor actually put his sump pump in there too to give us a hand," Evangelista said.

They're being hit with runoff from the back and front of their home and several more inches of rain expected they know they have a long night ahead.

They know because Evangelista grew up in this home and in his family, flooding is nothing new; it's a family tradition.

"Yea, pretty much for 50 some years!"

Check out more severe weather tips on WNEP's YouTube Channel.

