Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Report touts benefits of bans on new offshore drilling leases

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international advocacy group released Wednesday a state-based analyses detailing the economic benefits of banning new offshore drilling for the East and West coasts. In the report, Oceana, an organization dedicated to ocean conservation, looked at data on ocean-dependent jobs and fishing, tourism and recreation revenue along the coasts of Atlantic and Pacific states, North Carolina, and Florida’s Gulf coast.

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Drilling#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Gulf Of Mexico#Pacific States#Oceana#American#Congress#Department Of Defense#U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Hurricane Ida aftermath includes oil spill in the Gulf

Talos Energy is responding to an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that was discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The Houston independent offshore producer on Saturday said it was notified Tuesday of an oil spill located two miles off the coast of Port Fouchon, La., where the Category 4 hurricane made landfall last weekend. The company on Wednesday deployed two oil recovery ships equipped with booms and skimmers, and is sending a lift boat with diving equipment to investigate the spill.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Exxon taps oil reserves after Ida stops Gulf output

Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state's refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government's emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

Foreign Countries Given the Green Light in Oil Production, U.S. Held Back

In early August, the White House urged OPEC to boost oil production to support global economic recovery in light of COVID-19. The fact that the U.S. and our global partners need stable and sufficient energy resources isn’t news, but the Biden Administration’s public recognition of the challenges that come with a throttled supply is. President Biden’s administration has canceled major energy infrastructure projects, suppressed the oil and gas industry through stifling regulation, and made promises to eliminate the cornerstones of American energy without any realistic replacement. When the U.S. and Canada have ample natural energy reserves, developing our own resources seems a better policy than begging the Middle Eastern oil cartel.
Energy Industrymining.com

Offshore drilling ban and mining curbs edge closer to passage

Legislation to block oil drilling in most U.S. waters and Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge edged closer to passage Thursday, as the House Natural Resources Committee rejected more than a dozen changes sought by Republicans. The bill would slap new fees on oil and mining companies and effectively block the...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Satellite images find oil spill in Gulf left in Ida’s wake

Cleanup crews are working to contain what experts called a substantial oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, according to an examination of satellite and aerial survey images, ship-tracking data, and interviews with local officials and others involved in the spill response. The spill, one of multiple plumes spotted off...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Miles-long Gulf oil spill after Ida investigated by Coast Guard

Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile-long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office. The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Huge Arctic oil find makes waves

An Australian oil and gas company believes it’s discovered more than a billion barrels of high-quality crude oil under federal lands in the Arctic. That find in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A) is potentially the largest on federal lands in the Arctic in years and underscores the long-term footprint drillers hope to maintain on public lands even as the Biden administration pledges to curb fossil fuel development in response to climate change.
Environmentenergynews.us

Aerial images show post-Ida oil and fuel spills throughout Gulf

HURRICANE IDA: Aerial survey imagery shows what appears to be a miles-long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, while a telltale rainbow sheen is visible near Louisiana port facilities, oil refineries and shipyards. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • Roughly a million homes and...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Biden opens 80m acres in Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling in wake of climate-driven Hurricane Ida

Environmentalists are going to court over the Biden administration’s sale of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico after yet another climate-driven hurricane has devastated the region.The Department of Interior announced last week that it is opening up 80 million acres for oil and gas drilling. The government estimates that the sale will produce 1.12 billion barrels of oil over the next 50 years. Earthjustice, an environmental legal non-profit is leading the action on behalf of a number of conservation groups against Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.The environmentalists argue in...
Casper, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Oil and gas lease sales set to resume next year

CASPER — The Biden administration on Tuesday set an end date for its pause on federal oil and gas leasing. The first onshore lease sale since December will be held by early 2022. With nearly half of the state’s land owned by the federal government, Wyoming tops the potential lease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy