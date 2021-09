In mid-August, President Joe Biden announced that a COVID booster program would begin on Sept. 20. "The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot," he said. "This shot will boost your immune response. It will increase your protection from COVID-19. And it's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise." But new complications with the booster rollout have emerged in recent weeks. Now, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning in a new interview with CBS's Face the Nation that Moderna recipients may not be able to get a booster right away.