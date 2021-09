As if Shohei Ohtani’s season wasn’t already incredible enough, with 40 homers at the plate and 18 starts on the mound entering Wednesday, he’s been on a whole new level when pitching lately. On June 30 at Yankee Stadium, he had a tough outing -- allowing seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning. He walked four batters and hit one with a pitch, too. Even through that start, his season ERA was at 3.60. Good, and even better before that start, at 2.58, but not necessarily next level.