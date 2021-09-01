Cancel
Kirsten Dunst Plays With Patterns in Geometric Dress and Striped Rainbow Heels at Venice Film Festival

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6bVT_0bjuIwD300

Kirsten Dunst hit the Venice International Film Festival today in multiple patterns and colors.

The actress made an appearance at the Italian festival wearing a high-neck midi dress from Salvatore Ferragamo . The red geometric patterned silk dress was covered with a complementing red and black printed blazer and it was cinched at the waist with a red leather bow belt . Both the blazer and belt were also from Ferragamo. Dunst added dark black sunglasses to her look and her blond hair was styled in loose waves.

For her footwear, Dunst added a surprising element to her look — rainbow heels. The “Bring it On” actress added colorful striped open-toed sandals to the ensemble that featured an ankle strap in the striped rainbow pattern as well as gold straps across the toe and a gold heel, which reached approximately 4 inches.

Dunst has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child and has seen many red carpets over the years. She has made a name for herself both in the film industry but in fashion as well, wearing feminine styles from the collections of designers from Rodarte and Chanel to Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior .

To add your own touch of the rainbow to your own shoe closet, check out these colorful styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbOYd_0bjuIwD300
CREDIT: Courtesy of ModCloth

Buy Now: Ribbons in Rainbow Platform Heel, $48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xnic5_0bjuIwD300
CREDIT: Courtesy of Overstock

Buy Now: Tabitha Simmons Women’s Leticia Open Toe Ankle Wrap Classic Pumps, $64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2UK6_0bjuIwD300
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillards

Buy Now: Alex Marie Halmar Multi Ankle Strap Leather Block Heel Sandals, $80

