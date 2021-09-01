Cancel
Marengo County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Marengo, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marengo; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marengo and southwestern Sumter Counties through 600 PM CDT At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tamola to near Kinterbish to Vineland. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include York, Cuba, Sweet Water, Myrtlewood, Putnam, Nanafalia, Magnolia, Wayne, Surginer, Miller, Kinterbish, Dixons Mill, Vineland, Boyd, Half Acre, Old Mallard Airport, Octagon, Clayhill, Nicholsville and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

