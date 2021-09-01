Cancel
Announcing Azure Spring Cloud Enterprise—fully managed VMware Tanzu components and advanced configurability for Spring Boot apps

By Julia Liuson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Microsoft and Pivotal (now VMware) announced Azure Spring Cloud, a fully managed service for Spring Boot applications. We set out to solve many of the common challenges enterprise developers face when running Spring Boot applications at scale. The service manages dynamic scaling, security patching, out-of-the-box instrumentation for monitoring, and more so developers can focus on their apps. Since then, we’ve worked with many customers including Kroger, Swiss Re, Raley’s, and Digital Realty to help them adopt the service.

