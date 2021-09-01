Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Zero-Balance Claims Reviews - a critical backstop for AR management strategies

ehrintelligence.com
 7 days ago

In an age where denials are constantly on the rise, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19 and other operational and regulatory challenges, comprehensive AR management strategy is essential to making sure nothing is left on the table. Introducing HFRI’s Zero Balance Claims Review Guide, which includes the Top 4 Steps to improving collections. Learn the most cost-effective ways to get your organization back on the right track and collect as many write offs as possible.

ehrintelligence.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public HealthAmerican Banker

Creating a successful hybrid model in the post-pandemic workplace

A monumental shift is underway in today’s workforce as many businesses are planning to combine remote and on-site work in a post-pandemic workplace. And while COVID-19 forced most employers to swiftly go remote, the challenge now is how to successfully adopt a more permanent hybrid model going forward. Unfortunately, it...
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

6 Strategic Process Considerations Beyond MLOps

The combination of agile execution, product management, audit controls, and operational resilience integrate MLOps into the corporate fabric. “Good morning, meeting with regulatory agency coming up next week. Would you mind sending documentation on model evaluation, carbon footprint, and discrimination prevention controls by 4 pm to the regulatory relations team?”
Economyhbr.org

3 Strategies for Managing Your Profit-Drain Customers

Improve their experience — and your bottom line. Managers today have a huge unaddressed opportunity to engage and manage their large, profit-draining customers, creating win-win relationships that rapidly increase profits and lock in these key customer relationships. As yesterday’s mass markets fragment, managers must shift from broad-based product management to highly focused management of target customer segments — and even individual customers.
Technologyehrintelligence.com

How TPA’s Can Move To Cloud To Mitigate Rising Costs, Adapt To Regulations and Meet Customer Needs

Third-party administrators (TPAs) deliver personalized, low-cost coverage options for employers and their workers. However, major barriers can get in the way of delivering the high-value care TPAs are known for providing. Those barriers include rising healthcare costs, constantly changing rules and regulations, and evolving employer and employee needs. Innovative TPAs are turning to cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) to overcome these challenges and more since the platforms can offer core business administration in a flexible and adaptable manner. These solutions are also scalable for growing TPAs, providing numerous benefits beyond traditional automation.
Small BusinessThrive Global

How to Manage and Overcome Stress as An Entrepreneur With These 7 Strategies

The obstacles of running a small business are numerous. There’s the push to expand, workers to manage, sales to track, debts to pay, and a slew of additional chores to complete in a single day. All of these things may be daunting and frustrating, especially when they rest directly on your shoulders. As a result, knowing how to handle and navigate through these small company owner stressors is a big part of small business management advice.
Technologybloomberglaw.com

Federal Cyber Strategy Plans for ‘Zero Trust’ Security Approach

Federal agency staff would need to use a single sign-on to access applications for their work as part of a newly released plan to implement a so-called zero trust cybersecurity model across government. The draft strategy, released Tuesday by the White House, also calls for an inventory of all devices...
Cell Phoneschannele2e.com

8 Strategies for Improving Employee Experience

Organizations increasingly understand the importance of improving employee experience, but the need for supporting a homebound workforce increased the urgency to act decisively to make the necessary changes. Indeed, the rapid shift to equipping employees to work from home forced some organizations into rushing to engineer employee experience strategies that...
HealthKenai Peninsula Clarion

Flexotone Reviews: What are Customers Saying? Critical Update

Muscle stiffness, inflammation, and joint pain are some of the health conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. In the US alone, 23 percent of all adults suffer from arthritis. Unfortunately, the remedies recommended for the conditions do not provide a lasting solution. This implies that people keep spending millions...
Healthehrintelligence.com

Key Strategies for Monitoring Your Practice’s Financial Health

Physician practices are beating the odds. Practice leaders are up against rapid industry consolidation and dealing with a global pandemic that cut revenue in half last year. Yet many independent providers are still delivering that high-quality, cost-effective care their communities expect. Monitoring a practice’s financial health has been key to ensuring business continuity and sustainability in this new age of healthcare.
EconomyCMSWire

4 Steps to Start Connecting Customer Experience and Employee Experience Insights

One of the most common questions we get from organizations is, “How can we align our employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) efforts?” Increasingly, we see organizations recognize that a meaningful connection exists. Models such as the service-profit-chain and the employee engagement virtuous cycle illustrate how and why EX and CX are interrelated. Our research at Qualtrics XM Institute goes further, to show that investments in both EX and CX have positive impacts on business performance.
Economyphocuswire.com

VIDEO: Alternative business models for digital marketing

The pandemic has given most travel brands the opportunity to reconsider how they operate - from product distribution and technology to loyalty programs and partnerships. For most, marketing activities were wound down during the height of the lockdowns and spend has not returned to 2019 levels. The traditional efforts to...
Career Development & Advicemakeuseof.com

8 Smart Time Management Strategies to Boost Productivity

If you always find yourself behind your schedule, despite how much effort and work you put in, you might be facing time management issues. It's time you work on this problem and create a work-life balance. Unfortunately, it's easier said than done, which is why we gathered eight great ways to keep you organized and run on time.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
HealthNature.com

Regular intake of energy drinks and multivitamin supplements is associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels in post-bariatric patients

The aim of the present survey was to analyze plasma vitamin B6 levels in post-bariatric patients and to elucidate the causal factors associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels. This is a retrospective analysis of electronic patient data of all post-bariatric patients evaluated at the endocrine outpatient clinic of the University Hospital Basel in 2017, for which plasma vitamin B6 values were assessed during regular follow-up visits. In total, 205 patients were included in the study, whereof a minority of 43% had vitamin B6 levels in the normal range. 50% of the patients had vitamin B6 levels up to fourfold higher than the upper normal limit and 7% had levels more than fourfold above the upper normal limit. Vitamin B6 deficiency was not observed in any patient. While multivitamin supplementation in general was associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels, the highest vitamin B6 levels were found after biliopancreatic diversion (BPD) and in patients who reported daily energy drink intake. Elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels up to fourfold above the upper normal limit are common in postbariatric patients and are associated with regular multivitamin supplementation, while highly elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels were seen primarily upon regular energy drink intake. Thus, a regular follow-up of vitamin B6 plasma levels and critical evaluation of vitamin B6 supplementation, either as part of the multivitamin preparation or related to regular energy drink intake, is highly warranted and should be an integral part of the routine post-bariatric follow-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy