Liberty Science Center announces vaccine mandate

By Mark Koosau, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Liberty Science Center will require proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter. Photo by EQRoy / Shutterstock.com. The Liberty Science Center announced that it will require visitors to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to enter the center beginning September 8. Visitors 12 and...

