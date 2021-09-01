Mississippi town dealing with major power outage due to traffic accident
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi town is dealing with a major power outage due to a traffic accident.
Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association customers are experiencing major power outages due to a car accident Wednesday afternoon.
The outage is expected for another three hours and has affected some traffic lights.
Officials said to treat these intersections as four-way stops.
TVEPA members in the west area of Batesville and beyond are experiencing the outage.
According to a release, the territory extends from highway 35 north in Batesville to south on Highway 51 in Pope.
A vehicle struck a distribution pole near the overhead bridge, involving a three-phase line, officials said.
Once the Batesville Fire Department has things under control then repairs may begin to restore power.
