Mississippi town dealing with major power outage due to traffic accident

MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi town is dealing with a major power outage due to a traffic accident.

Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association customers are experiencing major power outages due to a car accident Wednesday afternoon.

The outage is expected for another three hours and has affected some traffic lights.

Officials said to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

TVEPA members in the west area of Batesville and beyond are experiencing the outage.

According to a release, the territory extends from highway 35 north in Batesville to south on Highway 51 in Pope.

A vehicle struck a distribution pole near the overhead bridge, involving a three-phase line, officials said.

Once the Batesville Fire Department has things under control then repairs may begin to restore power.

