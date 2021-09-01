Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Leading MN race horse owners accused in Ponzi scheme

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Jason Bullard and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard, of Shakopee, operated...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Shakopee, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Horses#Horse#Ponzi Scheme#Bullards#Empire Racing Stables Llc#Canterbury#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Shakopee, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities couple is accused of lying to hundreds of investors in what’s being called a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Investigators say Jason Bullard and Angela Romero-Bullard told friends and family, including retirees, that they were investing their money. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a civil complaint, alleging the money went to other places, and a judge has frozen their assets. Attorney Doug Kelley is not related to the case, but he was a court-appointed receiver in the state’s largest Ponzi scheme. “They’re alleging a very classic Ponzi scheme, much modeled after [Bernie] Madoff,” Kelley...
Marietta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Marietta man accused in massive $110 million Ponzi scheme

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing federal charges after authorities said he operated an alleged Ponzi scheme that wracked up more than $100 million for over a decade. John Woods, of Marietta, is accused of using two entities he controls to conduct the alleged “massive” scheme: registered investment adviser Livingston Group Asset Management Company, d/b/a Southport Capital (Southport), and investment fund Horizon Private Equity, III, LLC (Horizon).
Public SafetyMetro International

U.S. charges investment adviser in $110 million ponzi scheme -SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser in a $110 million Ponzi scheme that drew money from more tha 400 investors in 20 states, according to a statement on Wednesday. The SEC obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze from the...
Shakopee, MNtcbmag.com

SEC Charges Shakopee Couple in $17.6M Ponzi Scheme

On Tuesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a Shakopee couple with fraud for allegedly operating a long-running Ponzi scheme that fleeced approximately 200 investors out of $17.6 million. The SEC charged Jason Dodd Bullard, 57, his wife Angela Romero-Bullard, 49, and their company, Shakopee-based Bullard Enterprises LLC with...
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward Woman Johanna Garcia Accused Of Running Ponzi Scheme

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Johanna Garcia, a Broward County woman who owns MJ Capital Funding, is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC is accusing Garcia of runny a Ponzi scheme. According to court documents, MJ Capital Funding convinced more than 2,000 people to invest thousands of dollars and in exchange they would get back typically 120% for six-month investments. The company’s web site says that money would be used to fund small business loans. But court documents that’s not true. In fact, line 18 of the complaint says, “The representations that the MJ Companies were using investor money to fund MCAs...
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Defrauded on a daily basis': Marietta investment adviser charged in $110M Ponzi scheme

John J. Woods, a Marietta investment manager, was charged this week by the Securities and Exchange Commission of running “a massive Ponzi scheme for over a decade.”. In a complaint filed in federal court last week, investigators alleged Woods raised over $110 million from over 400 investors in 20 states through a fund known as Horizon Private Equity. Failing to earn “any significant profits from legitimate investments,” the complaint alleges, stakeholders were paid out with phony returns generated by an ever-growing list of new investors.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Nashville woman receives $2.8 million in Ponzi scheme

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is being charged after she accepted more than $2.8 million from investors for a fake company she created. Katie Lynn Mancuso, 40, of Nashville, was charged with Bank Fraud and Wire Fraud after stating she owned and operated Gray Area Marketing in Nashville which was purportedly a sports marketing agency to represent famous athletes.
Public SafetyFinancial-Planning.com

Advisor charged with ‘massive and ongoing’ Ponzi scheme

Four hundred investors, 20 states, 10 years, $110 million in lost principal. Those are the big numbers that figure in an alleged Ponzi scheme perpetrated by a Georgia-based advisor, his RIA and the fund he controlled for over a decade, regulators say. Last Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed...
Utah Stateksl.com

Convicted Utah fraudster Rick Koerber loses appeal after Ponzi scheme bilked investors out of $45 million

Rick Koerber, sentenced to 14 years in prison for fraud in a Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said targeted Latter-day Saints, is pictured in 2010. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Koerber’s appeal of his convictions. (Stuart Johnson, KSL) SALT LAKE CITY — An appeals panel in Denver has affirmed federal fraud convictions for a Utah real estate investor who authorities say bilked investors out of more than $45 million.
Georgia Statewealthmanagement.com

SEC Claims Georgia Advisor Fleeced 400 Investors in $110M Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking help from a Georgia federal court to stop what it claims is an ongoing Ponzi scheme. The SEC filed a complaint against John Woods, his RIA, Livingston Group Asset Management—known as Southport Capital, and an investment fund he ran called Horizon Private Equity. It states that Woods, a minority owner of the minor league baseball team the Chattanooga Lookouts, raised more than $110 million from over 400 investors in 20 states as part of a Ponzi scheme, with the commission concerned that “additional victims are being defrauded on a daily basis.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.
Kimball County, NEwesternnebraskaobserver.net

Horse Racing Nothing New Here

In many cases, history does repeat itself. Could horse racing make a repeat appearance in Kimball County as proposed at the recent joint meting of the City Council and county commissioners?. Few people are still alive who would remember the Kimball County Fair hosted horse racing, along with many other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy