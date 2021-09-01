Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot
(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We will continue to generate data and transparently share to support governments and regulators as they make evidence-based decisions regarding future vaccination strategies.”www.mysuncoast.com
