Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We will continue to generate data and transparently share to support governments and regulators as they make evidence-based decisions regarding future vaccination strategies.”

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Booster#Covid#Gray News#Americans#Gray Media Group Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Medical & BiotechBinghampton University Pipe Dream

FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine can curtail misinformation

A short two weeks ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This is a monumental scientific achievement, from development to approval and mass vaccination in less than two years. It is further important, as the Delta variant surges across the United States and the world, that more people get vaccinated. Fortunately, people can take comfort in knowing that at least one vaccine has gone through the gauntlet of experimentation and study to reach full FDA approval. Despite this incredible advancement, misinformation and denialism are to an extent where incentives like gun giveaways, as is the case in West Virginia, just won’t cut it.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MarketRealist

Moderna Has Not Got FDA Approval Yet, but Might Get It Soon

Currently, just over half of the U.S. population is vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, as the highly contagious Delta variant is accounting for the majority of new cases, vaccination efforts have gained an increased urgency. The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in August. However, the vaccine front runner, Moderna is still not FDA approved. Why is Moderna not FDA approved and what does it take to get full approval?
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Impel and Merck

Sometimes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) runs ahead of schedule. In the case of this week’s two PDUFA dates, that was completely true. Here’s a look. Impel NeuroPharma had a target action date of September 6, 2021, for its New Drug Application (NDA) for Trudhesa) for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. On September 3, the FDA approved the drug for that indication.
Public Healthpncguam.com

More widespread COVID monoclonal antibody treatment offered

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has started more widespread use of the monoclonal antibody treatment in response to the rise in cases of COVID-19 on the island. Monoclonal antibody therapy is used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Prepared for Vaccine Boosters and Third Doses

On September 3rd, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman to share information regarding third doses for immunocompromised residents and preparation for booster shots in the coming months. People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are currently eligible for a third shot at this time and can find a clinic nearby at vaccine.howardcountymd.gov. For the general population, booster shots have not yet been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but will be recommended many months after residents received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Photos of the event can be found here.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

Fauci optimistic about Pfizer booster shot approval by Sept. 20

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot will likely be approved and ready to be administered the week of Sept. 20. Dr. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the shots must receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration, as well as advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they get the greenlight.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

FDA Fast-Tracks RSV mRNA ‘Vaccine’

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — a respiratory virus that causes typically mild cold-like symptoms — has apparently been selected as the next invisible boogey man. Most children have been exposed to RSV by their second birthday. The fact that most children survive past the age of 2 tells you something...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

COVID-19 Mu Variant Potentially Able To Evade Vaccines And Is Present In LA County, Health Officials Say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Though the Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of the new, highly contagious Mu variant, which is also described as highly contagious and potentially able to evade vaccines. The LA County Department of Public Health said it has so far detected 167 cases of the Mu variant, all between June 19 and Aug. 21, with the majority of those infections discovered in July. Officially labeled a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization, the Mu variant was first found in Colombia in January. It has...
Lafayette, LAthevermilion.com

UL to require vaccination after Pfizer’s FDA approval

The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine led the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to require COVID-19 vaccines to be a part of student immunization records. On Aug. 23, The FDA granted full consent of administration of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 16 and older....
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 374.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy