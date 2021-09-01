Arkansas reports nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalization increase
Arkansas is report nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as a 101 increase in hospitalizations.
The state reported 2,890 new cases, 1,313 total hospitalizations and 35 more deaths. A total of 31 COVID-19 patients were taken off ventilators.
While there is a small drop in the daily average of new cases, the last two days have seen at least 2,600 or more cases reported.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 455,781 (+2,890 )
- Total deaths: 6,969 ( +35 )
- Currently hospitalized: 1,313 (+101)
- On ventilators: 357 (-31)
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
