Arkansas reports nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalization increase

Arkansas is report nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as a 101 increase in hospitalizations.

The state reported 2,890 new cases, 1,313 total hospitalizations and 35 more deaths. A total of 31 COVID-19 patients were taken off ventilators.

While there is a small drop in the daily average of new cases, the last two days have seen at least 2,600 or more cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 455,781 (+2,890 )

Total deaths: 6,969 ( +35 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,313 (+101)

On ventilators: 357 (-31)

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.