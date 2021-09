Every age group faced different types of challenges in their lives at various levels after the virus outbreak. Still, the young population witnessed the greatest turmoil due to school closures, social distancing, financial challenges, and inaccessibility to healthcare. In 2020, many parents talked about their kids’ increasing mental health issues. Many of them exhibited signs of fear, irritability, insomnia, and poor diet. Due to the lack of proper care, these things became more worrisome. And with the new surge, the experts believe that the young generation needs more protection and support. For this, it is necessary to understand what kids and adolescents are facing.