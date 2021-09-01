Cancel
Chargers sign 12 players to the practice squad

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers have announced the signing of 12 players to their practice squad. The Chargers are able to have up to 16 players on there practice squad at a time this season so it remains to be seen how they fill out the rest of it over the coming days. After the team claimed defensive tackle Eric Banks and safety Trey Marshall on waivers today, the team must drop two from their active roster which means two more spots on the practice squad will be filled. Once Ryan Smith returns off the COVID-19 list, that will be one more move to fill another spot.

