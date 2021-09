By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders are urging people to remember the phrase “turn around don’t drown” as the Pittsburgh area braces for the remnants of Hurricane Ida. NWS Pittsburgh says now is the time to prepare for flooding, saying on Twitter, “As always, we want to remind you: if you encounter a flooded road while driving, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!” With the excessive rain amounts expected in some areas from the remnants of Ida, NOW is the time to prepare for flooding. As always, we want to remind you: if you encounter a flooded road...