Burlington County, NJ

Tornado Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is occurring. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. A large and extremely dangerous tornado has been confirmed. Take immediate tornado precautions. This is an emergency situation. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...WEST CENTRAL BURLINGTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 627 PM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Woodbury Heights, or near Gloucester City, moving northeast at 40 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, Deptford, West Deptford, Lindenwold, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Pitman, Palmyra, Magnolia, Westville, Woodbury Heights, National Park, Brooklawn, Audubon Park, Barclay-Kingston and Cherry Hill Mall. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 16 and 27. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 350 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

