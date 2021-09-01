Art for Charity

The Desert Artists Club (DAC) is proud to feature one of its members who moved from California to Sun Lakes in 2018 and joined the DAC. Ted O’Canna is a self-taught artist. Over the last 40 years, he perfected his own style by taking photos of various places and people he met while traveling the world for business and pleasure. He transferred the likenesses to paper and canvas, in both pastel and oil paint. He has also used subjects in various magazines, newspapers, and National Geographic. He even copied a shepherd girl he saw pictured on a large metal container of olive oil in a supermarket.