Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art for Charity

sunlakessplash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Desert Artists Club (DAC) is proud to feature one of its members who moved from California to Sun Lakes in 2018 and joined the DAC. Ted O’Canna is a self-taught artist. Over the last 40 years, he perfected his own style by taking photos of various places and people he met while traveling the world for business and pleasure. He transferred the likenesses to paper and canvas, in both pastel and oil paint. He has also used subjects in various magazines, newspapers, and National Geographic. He even copied a shepherd girl he saw pictured on a large metal container of olive oil in a supermarket.

sunlakessplash.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Desert Artists Club#Dac#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
sonomasun.com

The art of living

Life is about much more than politics, business and consumption. Our Valley is blessed with vital and energetic arts organizations that provide public programs to young and old alike. But that’s not all; within our community is a thriving collection of visual artists, performers, writers and photographers, all adding their energy and vision to the richness of our life here.
wichitaonthecheap.com

Art Together at Mark Arts

Art Together is a free recurring event that happens every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mary R. Koch Arts Center (MarkArts). The next event is Saturday, September 11, 2021 in partnership with the Wichita Asian Association. Here are all the details:. Draw inspiration from the skies...
News & Review

Art speaks

A closeup of an eye is projected large onto one of the gallery’s white walls as two fingers enter the video’s frame to pinch then pull the long eyelashes from their lids. It’s part of an appropriately uncomfortable opening scene to the video installation “Becoming” by flow-artist Der Her (aka Mage Flow).
Visual ArtShropshire Star

Young artist shares super Sonic work in exhibition

A young artist with autism is exhibiting some of his work at a creative hub. Nine-year-old Genesis Brown, will be sharing some of his art at The Hive, an arts charity located in Shrewsbury town centre. Diagnosed with autism aged two years and nine months, Genesis first expressed himself artistically...
mariposagazette.com

The art of creativity

Yosemite Sierra Artists 50th Anniversary Show in-person Best of Show honor was given to Cat’s Eyes, an oil painting by Lura Schwarz Smith. The show runs through Sept. 20 at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst. Yosemite Sierra Artists is honoring its 50th anniversary in 2021 with a celebratory show featuring work...
goodmenproject.com

The Dying Art

One of the finest literary magazines out there must be Tin House, a beautiful quarterly headquartered in Portland, Oregon. It began its amazing run in the literary world in 1999 featuring and discovering fabulous writers, in addition to hosting an annual summer writers’ workshop, plus, it was and still is known as, a top-notch book publisher.
Museumsduke.edu

The Art Minute: Jackie Perez

I find that there's something so fascinating about portraits in general. It's always fun to see what elements speak to you in a portrait!. One minute, one work of art, one personal story. Brought to you by the Nasher Museum Education Department. Watch The Art Minute featuring Duke student Jackie...
Capital Journal

Community Art

The Capital Journal's Marylinn Baker submitted a before and after shot of Blue Jays in May and August. According to Birdwatchingdaily.com, there's no clear answer to why some Northern Cardinals and Blue Jays go bald each year. But the site speculated it could be an abnormal molting during the normal molting process the birds experience throughout the year.
Visual Artsedona.biz

Join Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s Serenade to Summer

(August 27, 2021) – Summer has been full of surprises and beautiful moments at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. In May, the gallery revealed the dos and don’ts of placing art in the great outdoors. (Recap: You can do it!) Laughter ensued in June when the gallery’s artists answered one simple question: What would people be surprised to learn about you? (Did you correctly guess which artist has danced with Elizabeth Taylor not once but twice? It’s jeweler Liam Herbert!) July paid homage to the creative spirit of the artist, while in August, the gallery’s landscape painters shared their inspiration (lighting, place and wildlife all ranked high).
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

SleepZone Charity Spotlight

As part of The SleepZone Mattress Centers’ ongoing “Local Charity Spotlight Program,” Family Promise of Johnson City was the August recipient of a donation of $5,600. “Every month we take a portion of our sales and donate it to a local charity,” said Mark Matteau, owner of The SleepZone Mattress Centers.
comomag.com

Art for All

Access Arts celebrates 50 years of creative experiences. There’s something soothing about working with clay, which may be why pottery classes are among the most popular at Access Arts — and also what they’re most known for in the community. From classes on pottery to fiber arts, Access Arts provides a welcoming environment for anyone interested in exploring art.
portasouthjetty.com

Parking art!

Abby Louk, a senior at Johnson High School in Buda, sits next to her school parking spot she painted in the style of a Port Aransas beach parking permit on Saturday, Aug. 14. Louk said she spends every weekend in Port Aransas. The full version of this story will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20th Anniversary 9/11 Charity Challenge offers virtual gallery of amazing art

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Children of Fallen Heroes is holding the 9/11 20th Anniversary Charity Challenge and Art for Heroes fundraising event to raise money for a variety of programs. The virtual event features an art gallery filled with exciting artwork that includes local images, scenes from around the...
knopnews2.com

The art of sisterhood

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four sisters from three different states are joining forces to showcase their talent, creativity and love of art at the Prairie Arts Center through the month of September. The exhibit respectfully titled, “Sisters” features 2D and 3D arts, including ceramics, mixed media, oil paintings, and...
Visual Artthelaurelofasheville.com

Artist and Blooms: Bill Abel’s Color-full Journeys

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight watercolor artist Bill Abel in Color-full Journeys, the September installment of Artist and Blooms. His work will be complemented by poetry by Diane Ballard and a floral arrangement by Simone Wood of Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary. The show will run through Sunday, September 26.
thebendmag.com

The Art of Listening

Vinyl has been making a comeback for years now. Who doesn’t love a good record player? They’re functional and stylish, and keep popping up in home tour after home tour. And more often than not, the people who appreciate the great audio that LPs and a solid sound system can bring to a room are also the ones who appreciate an aesthetic living space design.
borregosun.com

Art for the People

There are two ART programs in Borrego that are greatly beneficial to the community: one for the children and one for seniors. Materials for both art programs are funded by donors – primarily the Borrego Rotary Club and the Borrego Art Guild, and managed by Leslie Duncan. During the school...
Visual Arttwincitieslive.com

Art at the Fair

As part of a new attraction this year, you can watch art in progress at the Joyful World Mural Park. Reporter Kristin Haubrich talked to the local artists making imagination and joy come to life.
Posted by
TKhan

How modern wall art and charity is intertwined for one entrepreneur

Rahman with one his updated chandeliersCourtesy of Syed Rahman. Syed Rahman, who also goes by Saif, officially started Modern Wall Art (MWA) in 2014 with his father from their basement in Chicago. Ever since then, Modern Wall Art has been successfully designing 3D decor and making stainless steel art and furniture for over a decade. In 2014, Rahman first started off with an Etsy and eBay page followed by a small studio space in Skokie, Illinois in 2016. In 2018 he opened a gallery and then later expanding to Bridgeview in 2020. Most recently, he opened a new gallery that is over 10,000 square feet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy