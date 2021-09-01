Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

We Need You!

sunlakessplash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRover’s Rest Stop Kids thank you from the bottom of their hearts for all you do to help them on their journey to a new, loving forever home. They admit that the road is sometimes bumpy, but with your lending a helping hand, they know they are safe. Rescues have...

sunlakessplash.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Coffee#Meet Greet#Sunflower Pet Supply#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenBlue Springs Examiner

We need our space, and we need connection

You might think a garage is only meant to hold a car. But a garage is like a heart. No matter how much you store in it, there’s always room for more. I once knew some friends with four little children, who bought a house that was so small they couldn’t put on a coat until they went outside. But it was all they could afford. So they turned the garage into a family room.
Advocacykymkemp.com

When the World Seems Like It’s in Flames, We Bring the Information You Need

Every day we try and provide you, our readers, with stories that matter about where we live–we cover the car accidents that block your roads, the fires that threaten your homes, the stories about our hospitals and medical staff struggling over the last year to meet the needs of this community, and so much beyond that–pets needing families, good news stories, the obituaries posted at no cost to grieving loved ones, the crime and history pieces, the photos from the beautiful area around us–you know what we do because you are here reading the pieces we stay up late and get up early to put out for you.
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Viral video of Waffle House fight draws comments on staff’s ‘combat’ skills

A viral video of a fight at a Waffle House in Atlanta prompted commenters to score the staff’s “combat” skills. Over Labour Day weekend, a scuffle broke out between an employee and a customer. The Twitter account ATL Uncensored posted a video on 5 September that has garnered at least 3.5 million views. The footage shows female customers arguing with a male customer. One of the women says “You should never say that” and later adds “let if go” when another woman starts speaking to the man. “Just be easy,” the second woman to argue with the man says....
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Paedon Brown Drops RARE Family Photos

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown drops a bunch of rare family photos on his Instagram recently. One of the reasons that Sister Wives fans may not see Paedon as often as some of Christine Brown’s other children is because he is in the Army. It is likely that Paedon stays busy and moves around a lot. Keep reading to find out more about Paedon and his family photos.
HealthThrive Global

When the Least Rare Thing About You Is Your Rare Disease

Sometimes, I think my daughter’s cystic fibrosis is the least rare thing about her. She dazzles brighter than a thousand suns and lives with a gusto entirely her own. Exhibits A-T: these 20 moments. 1. She parades down the street in heart glasses and a ladybug umbrella, but only when...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
KTEM NewsRadio

This New Internet Challenge Might Leave You in the Hospital

The internet is full of videos of people attempting the 'milk crate challenge', and few are making it out unscathed. This challenge started on Facebook earlier this month, but now it is taking over other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Of course, in the true way of the internet, there are thousands of people trying it and posting videos of their attempts.
RelationshipsPosted by
UPI News

Garrett Clayton marries Blake Knight

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Teen Beach Movie and Hairspray Live! star Garrett Clayton has married screenwriter Blake Knight. People.com reported the couple exchanged wedding vows in a garden party-themed ceremony at a private residence on the Walt Disney estate in Los Angeles Saturday. Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone officiated the service.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tiffany Haddish wants apartment, not engagement ring

If Common wants to propose to Tiffany Haddish, she'd rather he buy her an apartment building than an engagement ring. Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her an apartment building, not an engagement ring. The 'Card Counter' actress is happy in her two-year relationship with the 49-year-old rapper and isn't...
Societytalesbuzz.com

A 9/11 widow on 20th anniversary and life after the ‘forever nightmare’

Monica Iken-Murphy lost her 37-year-old husband, Michael Iken, a bond trader working in the World Trade Center, in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In the years after the attacks, Iken-Murphy, now 51, became an activist to preserve the site to build a memorial. The Manhattanite is president of Iken Science Academy on the Upper East Side, the first known STEM school for kids under the age of 5, which she founded and named in Michael’s honor.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

Why We Need Terrifying Stories

“Needs” is a new short story by Karen Brown. To mark the story’s publication in The Atlantic, Brown and Oliver Munday, the design director of the magazine, discussed the story over email. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity. Oliver Munday: Your story “Needs” takes place in a disquieting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy