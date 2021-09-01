Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Philadelphia by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is occurring. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Philadelphia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...WEST CENTRAL BURLINGTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 626 PM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Woodbury Heights, or 8 miles south of Gloucester City, moving northeast at 40 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Pitman, Palmyra, Magnolia, Westville, Woodbury Heights, National Park, Brooklawn, Audubon Park and Barclay-Kingston. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 16 and 27. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 350 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

