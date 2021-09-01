Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Invest in Commodities Right Now

By Tracey Ryniec
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:45) - Understanding How To Invest In Commodities. (4:30) - Breaking Down The Current Natural Gas And Coffee Market. (8:40) - Should Investors Be Buying Into Copper or Gold?. (14:50) - 2021 Agriculture Market: What Should Investors Be Paying Attention To?. (20:00) - What Commodities Should Investors Stay Bullish On?

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spdr Gold Shares#Investment#Markets#Kold#Fcc#Dbb#Gld#Slv#Zacks Stock Strategist#The Commodity Innovator#Proshares Ultra#Komatsu Kmtuy#A Special Report#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
RetailEntrepreneur

Is SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) made its debut on 06/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization...
StocksEntrepreneur

Tech Sector Thriving for Six Months: Will the Rally Last?

Wall Street has maintained its impressive northbound journey so far this year after completing an astonishing bull run in the coronavirus-ridden 2020. However, the U.S. stock market’s driver has changed. In 2020, it was the technology sector that drove Wall Street to get rid of the pandemic-led historically shortest bear...
StocksEntrepreneur

Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
StocksEntrepreneur

Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?

The First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

ETFs can be easier to invest in than stocks. Some have a proven track record and present minimal risk. You won't beat the market, but can still achieve millionaire status. Investing for retirement is crucial, especially if you want to achieve millionaire status before leaving the workforce. In fact, there are two critical factors that determine if you can save a seven-figure nest egg: How much you invest, and what you put your money into.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Is the Fed Right About Transitory Inflation? Gold Might Be Looming Bigger on the Radar

Over the course of 2021, the United States Federal Reserve has communicated optimism with respect to the economic recovery from the Covid-19 virus and inflation as it looks to move toward tightening monetary policy. While the Fed’s position is that the recent spike in inflation across a range of products, services and metrics is a transitory or temporary occurrence, US businesses struggled to fill a record 10.1 million jobs in June. Large labor supply/demand imbalances tend to lead to wage increases as a means to attract workers, a signal that longer-term inflation is on the rise.
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Top US Marijuana Stocks To Invest In For September? 4 Of The Best Cannabis Stocks Right Now

Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to invest in right now? Heading into September the top cannabis stocks have been declining in value as this year progressed. After reaching new highs in February the cannabis sector has seen significant declines in the last six months. In the meantime, leading cannabis companies continue to deliver strong revenue growth in their latest financial results showing the strength of the cannabis market in 2021.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Financial Focus: Is there a ‘right time’ to invest?

Some stock market observers note that historically, the market does better at certain times of year. Does it make sense to let that drive your investment strategy?. Before we delve into the answer, let’s examine a few of those trends. April is traditionally one of the best months for the stock market, likely for a number of reasons. A date around the middle of April gets plenty of attention, but the nature of people and their money tends to make the entire month strong for investing. People expecting tax refunds tend to submit their returns early, meaning much of that money arrives in taxpayers’ accounts in late March and early April. Some of it gets spent on vacations and other things, but much of it finds its way into investments, which helps push markets higher. April is also the time of the year when most IRA and SEP accounts tend to get funded. Some of that cash usually finds its way into the markets as well.
StocksTech Times

3 of the Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Now

Few realized that when the Bitcoin protocol was launched in 2009 in reaction to the financial crisis' economic devastation, the world had gained a new asset class, not just a new digital money. After a decade, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, each with its own set of features and degrees of usability, adoption, and promise. How can investors figure out which cryptocurrencies are the finest to invest in in such a vast market worth at least $1.3 trillion? Here are three of the finest cryptocurrencies to buy in 2021, along with their bull cases. You can invest in bitcoins through Oil Profit.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In Right Now As Bitcoin Hits $50,000? 5 To Check Out

As we begin another trading week, cryptocurrency stocks seem to be in focus in the stock market today. For the most part, this would be thanks to the flagship digital currency Bitcoin. Earlier today, the cryptocurrency crossed the $50,000 mark and continues to hold steady. This would indicate a notable 3-month high for the digital coin. As you can imagine, all this would see investors eyeing some of the top cryptocurrency stocks again.
StocksEntrepreneur

Reasons Why Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock is a Solid Pick Now

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA has been in investors’ good books on the back of growth across all product lines, strong alternative and prepayment income, strategic acquisitions, and strong financial standing. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings per share is pegged at $7.09, indicating a year-over-year increase of...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Weak Jobs Report Sends Mixed Signals

Dan Laboe here, Editor of the Headline Trader, covering for Jim the Whiz Giaquinto, who should be back in action on Tuesday after Labor Day. The public equity markets were quiet going into this long holiday weekend, as the irony of a bad jobs report on the eve of Labor Day weekend reverberated in investors' indecision today. The low volumes and muted price action on what should have been a market-moving morning of data (nonfarm payroll Friday) lead me to believe that bigshot (equity-focused) money managers are already on their yachts. On the other hand, fixed-income activity was vibrant as bond investors moved on the inflationary implications of one of this morning's employment figures.
MarketsEntrepreneur

3 Ways In Tech Is Changing The Financial Industry

If an industry has proven itself to be as antifragile as it is innovative, it is the fintech sector. According to EY, the fintech sector doubles in adoption every two years, and the last year, in particular, has tested its resilience. Despite the global pandemic, the industry grew even more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy