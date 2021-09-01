How to Invest in Commodities Right Now

Some stock market observers note that historically, the market does better at certain times of year. Does it make sense to let that drive your investment strategy?. Before we delve into the answer, let’s examine a few of those trends. April is traditionally one of the best months for the stock market, likely for a number of reasons. A date around the middle of April gets plenty of attention, but the nature of people and their money tends to make the entire month strong for investing. People expecting tax refunds tend to submit their returns early, meaning much of that money arrives in taxpayers’ accounts in late March and early April. Some of it gets spent on vacations and other things, but much of it finds its way into investments, which helps push markets higher. April is also the time of the year when most IRA and SEP accounts tend to get funded. Some of that cash usually finds its way into the markets as well.