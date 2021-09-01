Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Tesla Model X is Testing Dog Mode: What’s That?

By Thom Taylor
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you see that dog resting comfortably in this Tesla Model X? See the windows rolled all of the way up? And, can you see there isn’t the dog’s owner in sight? That’s because this dog is testing a popular Tesla feature. It’s called “Dog Mode.” It keeps the inside...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Tesla Model X#Tesla Model S#The Model S Plaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Environmentteslarati.com

Tesla Model X pays the price after protecting owner from Hurricane Ida’s flash floods

Facing a flash flood is a terrifying experience that any decent person would not wish upon their worst enemy. The panic that one feels as the floodwaters rapidly rise and the sensation of being submerged in a thick current of filthy liquid is enough to give full-grown adults some legitimate trauma. Being caught in a flash flood is incredibly scary, but if a 2016 Model X owner’s recent experience is any indication, it would appear that encountering floods in a Tesla is slightly less terrifying.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang Beats Tesla Model S Plaid In A Drag Race

Fans of the internal combustion engine are disheartened. This summer, the world has watched the Tesla Model S Plaid beat all competitors on the drag strip. Even trouncing the Dodge Demon. After enough videos, it began to look like no one could beat this electric sedan. Then Palm Beach Dyno stepped up to the challenge, and we got to watch as this Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang beats Tesla Model S Plaid in the quarter-mile.
Carsteslarati.com

First look at the Tesla Model S Plaid’s unique underbody and behind-the-hood setup

Despite the Tesla Model S Plaid’s rather understated exterior, it is a completely different car underneath. It takes a lot of engineering and effort to make a four-door sedan that accelerates like nothing else on the road, after all. But while the Model S Plaid has been gracing the internet with its feats since its unveiling back in June, very few have dared to check and explore what lay behind the vehicle’s underbody and frunk.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model X frozen lake mystery gets solved, and the truth is stranger than fiction

Back in 2019, a picture of a charred Tesla Model X in the middle of a frozen lake in Vermont resulted in a lot of electric vehicle enthusiasts scratching their heads in confusion. Very few details were made public, though the police noted back then that the owner of the vehicle drove the Model X to the lake, where it supposedly struck a rock and caught fire.
Carsinsideevs.com

"Concerned Resident" Unplugs Tesla Model 3 Over Fire Fears

Electric vehicle sales have taken off in recent years, but there are still people who don’t really understand how they work and what they’re about. The most common reaction to something people don’t understand is fear, and that’s exactly the emotion that drove a “concerned resident” to unplug a Tesla Model 3 from a residential parking garage. The “good samaritan” was apparently worried because “overcharging in this heat will blow up this battery.”
Carstorquenews.com

The Tesla Robovan - A Van Designed for Those With Disabilities

We heard that Elon Musk was mentioning the Tesla van - a robovan, that would be designed to be convenient for those having disabilities and solar charging. This was at an all-hands meeting at Tesla recently. The Tesla Van. Elon Musk has given some perspective on the Tesla van over...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta 9.2 completes scenic Yosemite drive with ease

Elon Musk might think that Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 is not really that great considering the improvements that would be coming to V10 later this week, but the current iteration of the advanced driver-assist system is nothing short of amazing nonetheless. This was highlighted in a recently shared video showing a Tesla Model X with FSD Beta 9.2 driving to Yosemite with ease.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid with “Track Pack” returns to the Nürburgring to test its limits

Following an incident last month which involved a crash at the Klostertalkurve section of the Nürburgring, the Tesla Model S Plaid has returned to the iconic 12.94-mile track to push its limits once more. Footage of the large four-door premium sedan ripping through the Nürburgring anew shows that Tesla is determined to set an official lap time for its flagship sedan in the near future.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Will Likely Beat Tesla Cybertruck To Market

When the Tesla Cybertruck was revealed back in 2019, CEO Elon Musk said that the all-electric pickup would launch by the end of 2021. However, many have had their doubts about this claim, especially since Tesla’s new Gigafactory Texas – where the Cybertruck will be built – is still under construction, and that plant will also build the Model Y once it’s operational. Secondly, the Cybertruck will utilize Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells, which are currently supply-constrained. That’s why it came as no surprise, as Ford Authority reported last month, that the Cybertruck was recently delayed to 2022, and now, it’s been pushed back even further, making it very likely that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will beat it to market.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model Y SR: Ownership Update After 13,000 Miles

The Standard Range Tesla Model Y is something of an enigma. Originally announced at the full Model Y reveal back in March 2019, it was then cancelled ahead of production in 2020. Then, in January 2021, it suddenly became available only for it to be removed from Tesla’s site a month later. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s issue with the Standard Range Y has always been its 244 mile EPA range, which he believes does not meet the “Tesla standard of excellence”. That said, those in the US can still order a SR Model Y today, but only over the phone or in person at a Tesla showroom. Interestingly, in China and Hong Kong you can order a Model Y SR online – but nowhere else.
Public SafetyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Abandoned And Toasted Tesla Model X Mystery Finally Solved

If you commit a crime, then chances are you're getting to get caught sooner or later. That's what a Vermont man named Michael Gonzalez, 32, has just learned following his indictment for stealing over $600,000 worth of Teslas beginning in September 2018 until this past January. The District of Vermont US Attorney's Office has released details and timeline of Gonzalez's scam which led to, among other things, a brand new Tesla Model X worth over $150,000 getting torched and abandoned on a frozen lake in February 2019.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla's $25,000 Car, Dubbed Model 2, Likely Arriving In 2023: Report

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) long-rumored $25,000 car could be launched as early as 2023, adding one more vehicle model to its lineup. What Happened: Tesla is planning to start production of the $25,000 budget model car, widely referred to as Model 2, in 2023, CEO Elon Musk allegedly told employees at a company-wide meeting, Electrek reported.
Carsinsideevs.com

Bjørn Nyland Checks Old 2013 Tesla Model S Battery Degradation

Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to once again test his old 2013 Tesla Model S P85 to see its range and battery capacity degradation. The car has 8 years and over 350,000 km (218,000 miles), but because its original battery was replaced after about a year and 86,000 km (53,000 miles), the battery capacity and range decrease can be measured for the period of 7 years and about 265,000 km (165,000 miles).
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Feature Is ‘Actually Not Great’

Many automakers offer a range of driver assistance technologies in their vehicles. These tools can do everything from detect potential collisions to help drivers avoid wandering into adjacent lanes. The push for truly autonomous or self-driving vehicles is a development most closely associated with Elon Musk’s EV maker, Tesla. Brands such as General Motors, Ford, BMW, and others are dipping their toes into the technology, but Tesla still leads the charge.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Dodge Demon Vs Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Race Has A Clear Winner

Dodge literally shocked the automotive industry in July by announcing its plans to launch an all-electric muscle car in 2024. Little is known about that model so far, but from the first official teaser, it seems that it will use an all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. After watching the video at the top of this page, we are now confident that’s exactly what Dodge needs right now to retain its position on the drag racing scene.
Carsmspoweruser.com

Tesla finally starting Tesla Model Y deliveries in Europe

Cross-overs have been the most popular car format for a number of years, but for a year now Tesla fans have had to settle for sedans as Telsa has not been selling the Model Y on the continent. That has changed today, with the first Tesla Model Y deliveries starting...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Which Tesla Model 3 Trim Is Best? Here’s Our Guide

Read around our site a bit, and it'll be obvious we're fans of the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Not only does it hold the top spot in our rankings of electric cars, but the Model 3 is also our favorite compact luxury sedan (as of this writing), rated above the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. It's the cheapest Tesla you can buy, and it still delivers generous range, strong safety ratings, and impressive performance.
TechnologyRedorbit.com

Tesla Makes Bioweapon Defense Mode Standard in Model Y

In a move that is likely to get the attention of those who worry about an epidemic worse than COVID-19, Tesla has made the Bioweapon Defense Mode standard in the Model Y. The system includes a HEPA air filter capable of eliminating most airborne pollutants from outside air coming into the vehicle. This air filter is more capable than a standard vehicle air filter and more on par with the air filters that hospitals use to keep the worst allergens and pollutants out of their facilities. It may be somewhat debatable whether the filter can block viruses that may or may not be bioweapons, but test data indicates that it can definitely help people who suffer from seasonal allergies or want to be able to ride through places with poor air quality with fewer worries about it affecting their respiratory systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy