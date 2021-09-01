Cancel
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security And Migration Services To Leading Open Source Databases

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has extended its award-winning, mission-critical, 24x7x365 support, application management, security and migration services beyond proprietary databases to leading open source database platforms, including MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006033/en/

Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration Services to Leading Open Source Databases (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street has nearly 400 full-time database-skilled engineers and has already provided database services to more than 1,400 clients around the world who have relied on Rimini Street for mission-critical support with a guaranteed 10-minute engineer response time for P1 critical cases, 24x7x365, anywhere in the world for their database platforms - including support of proprietary and open source database platforms in data center and cloud environments. Clients served range from some of the largest and most complex Fortune 500 and Global 100 database infrastructures with thousands of instances across many countries to mid-size businesses with single database instances. Industries served range from manufacturing, distribution, energy, retail, hospitality, transportation, financial services, healthcare, public sector, military, defense sector, technology, media and telecom.

A Single Support Provider for a Diverse and Growing Enterprise Database Landscape

Rimini Street's unified, vendor-independent database service simplifies operational management of increasingly diverse, complex and growing database environments across the enterprise, improving system performance, outcomes and user satisfaction, while also enabling clients to gain financial and resource efficiencies that free up IT resources - time, money and personnel - to focus on more strategic business priorities.

All clients have at least one assigned Primary Support Engineer - backed by a team of skilled database experts - who have an average of 20 years' experience. Proprietary, patent-pending artificial intelligence tools are utilized to canvas the expertise of hundreds of Rimini Street support engineers to pinpoint resources for solving customer issues in seconds. The Company's client satisfaction score with closed cases averages 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is "excellent").

Open Source Databases Surpass Proprietary Databases in Popularity

According to a 2021 ranking by DB-Engines, open source databases have now surpassed proprietary databases in popularity 1. There are many factors leading to the increase in popularity including license and support cost savings, avoiding license compliance issues and flexibility of deployment.

Rimini Street Fills Need for Enterprise-Class Open Source Database Services

While the open source database market is increasing in popularity it is also creating new challenges for CIO's and their IT teams, specifically with the traditional open source support model which includes reliance on self-support, trial and error operational models and community support, which do not provide sufficient support for mission-critical operational requirements.

Self-support often means learn as you go, as database administrator skills are not readily transferable between different platforms. Open source community support lacks the rapid and reliable, 24/7/365 response IT departments' need to resolve critical issues, as well as the depth of experience with enterprise applications for performance tuning, security, virtualization, system diagnostics and high availability requirements. Rimini Street's services for open source databases addresses these challenges by delivering the level of support missing with self-support, community support and support from a vendor who may not have Rimini Street's extensive and comprehensive enterprise-class engineering staff and global, 24x7x365 mission-critical "turnkey" delivery capability.

"Community and self-support options are not sufficient for IT departments who want to expand use of open source and also meet the service level requirements of their business," said R 'Ray' Wang, principal analyst and founder, Constellation Research. "What is needed is an enterprise-class software support model that not only fills this need in the market, but also helps simplify management of the new and changing mix of proprietary and open source databases across the enterprise."

Expert Migration from Proprietary to Open Source Databases

Complementing Rimini Street's unified service for databases, the Company also offers migration advisory and full database migration services to help organizations smoothly and methodically diversify their database landscape to leverage open source platforms where possible to optimize cost and operational benefits. The Company's broad database expertise helps clients design and execute a strategy to migrate selected missions and instances from proprietary to open source databases, providing service through the entire database migration journey from strategic planning, execution of the migration and go-live.

Innovative Application Management and Database Security Services

Rimini Street offers a comprehensive suite of application management and advanced database security services across proprietary and open source database platforms. Rimini Street's application management services (AMS) include proactive database health checks and 24x7x365 mission-critical performance and operational monitoring that enables the Company's engineers to identify and address potential issues before they impact systems and users. Rimini Street's Advanced Database Security (ADS) service includes innovative, proven software and technology that can block identified attack vectors and vulnerabilities in hours - not the weeks, months and years and expensive testing that can be the case with the software vendor's old and insufficient patching model.

"Clients have already engaged us to extend our ultra-responsive, award-winning support beyond their proprietary database environment to leading open source databases and have leveraged our database migration services," said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. "Rimini Street is now enabling organizations to maximize the use and value of both proprietary and open source database platforms across their enterprise, all supported under a single application partner with a seamless, ultra-responsive service offering across all their database platforms. Our clients are benefiting from Rimini Street's proven database expertise, deep engineer bench, breath of service scope and enterprise-class delivery capability."

For more information on Rimini Street's award-winning services for databases click here.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 ® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial covenants and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; including under our new credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and our ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in our internal controls, including in relation to the accounting treatment of our warrants; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street's management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2021, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

______________________________________________

1 DB-Engines, Open Source vs. Commercial databases, https://db-engines.com/en/ranking_osvsc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006033/en/

