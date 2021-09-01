Cancel
The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Yalla inflated its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla's financial statements as "not credible."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.31, or 7%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

Then, on May 20, 2021, The Bear Cave published a report and Gotham City Research tweeted that it was shorting Yalla.

On this news, the Company's share price fell 6% to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the market closed, Yalla announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting revenue of $66.62 million, which fell below analysts' expectations.

On this news, the Company's share price fell approximately 19% to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021. Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Yalla securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006035/en/

