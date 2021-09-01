Jeremiah's Italian Ice Launches New Pie Series

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Jeremiah's Italian Ice is launching its new five week long "Pie Series", starting September 1 st. The new rollout will include a different pie-inspired flavor combo each week of the month of September. Each release will feature a new Gelati, featuring Italian Ice layered with Soft Ice Cream and one of their new cookie crumble Layer-Ins, culminating in indulgent, frozen treats that showcase the flavors of classic pies. New treats will be announced each Wednesday on September 1 st, 8 th, 15 th, 22 nd and 29 th. The first week's flavor will be the Pumpkin Spice Pie Gelati which features their Pumpkin Pie Italian Ice layered with Vanilla Soft Ice Cream and Cookie Butter Crumbles. Each Pie Series Gelati will be available throughout the month, and afterwards, based on flavor availability.

"We are so excited for our 'Pie Series'," stated CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice Jeremy Litwack. "This series of Gelatis showcases the new flavor combinations now available with our new Layer-Ins. Introducing new flavor combos ensures our guests have something to look forward to as we continue to innovate and come up with new treats for every palate."

"As we roll out each new treat, we know that our guests will be wowed by these unique flavor combinations that bring back memories of their favorite fresh-baked pies," said Director of Brand Development Devin Schneider. "Each Pie Series Gelati will be unveiled on our social channels as well as through our J-List Rewards app. Guests can download and sign up for the J-List in the App Store and on Google Play to ensure they receive the scoop on each week's tasty announcement."

Each Jeremiah's location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah's Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

About Jeremiah's Italian IceFounded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 50+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners - a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com

About Pivotal Growth PartnersPivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

