Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Jeremiah's Italian Ice Launches New Pie Series

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Jeremiah's Italian Ice is launching its new five week long "Pie Series", starting September 1 st. The new rollout will include a different pie-inspired flavor combo each week of the month of September. Each release will feature a new Gelati, featuring Italian Ice layered with Soft Ice Cream and one of their new cookie crumble Layer-Ins, culminating in indulgent, frozen treats that showcase the flavors of classic pies. New treats will be announced each Wednesday on September 1 st, 8 th, 15 th, 22 nd and 29 th. The first week's flavor will be the Pumpkin Spice Pie Gelati which features their Pumpkin Pie Italian Ice layered with Vanilla Soft Ice Cream and Cookie Butter Crumbles. Each Pie Series Gelati will be available throughout the month, and afterwards, based on flavor availability.

"We are so excited for our 'Pie Series'," stated CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice Jeremy Litwack. "This series of Gelatis showcases the new flavor combinations now available with our new Layer-Ins. Introducing new flavor combos ensures our guests have something to look forward to as we continue to innovate and come up with new treats for every palate."

"As we roll out each new treat, we know that our guests will be wowed by these unique flavor combinations that bring back memories of their favorite fresh-baked pies," said Director of Brand Development Devin Schneider. "Each Pie Series Gelati will be unveiled on our social channels as well as through our J-List Rewards app. Guests can download and sign up for the J-List in the App Store and on Google Play to ensure they receive the scoop on each week's tasty announcement."

Each Jeremiah's location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah's Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

About Jeremiah's Italian IceFounded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 50+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners - a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com

About Pivotal Growth PartnersPivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeremiahs-italian-ice-launches-new-pie-series-301367880.html

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Ice#Pumpkin Pie#Franchising#Food Drink#Layer Ins#Vanilla Soft Ice Cream#Gelatis#The App Store#Pivotal Growth Partners#Pgp#Growth Development Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Famous Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake

If you ask anyone to share a cherished memory of Grandma, we bet that memory revolves around some sort of delicious baked good. From old-fashioned peanut butter cookies to classic lemon bars, we all have one recipe that makes us think of her. The most famous such recipe on the internet right now? Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake.
Minnesota Stateminnesotamonthly.com

Jason’s Top 5 Pie Shops in Minnesota

Incredible seasonal flavors and a killer lemon meringue. I’m partial to Peach Blueberry, but don’t miss the Apple Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Crisp Crumble Pie. Try Limoncello Tiramisu and Carrot Coconut. 5. Revival. St. Louis Park. The fried chicken experts make the best banana cream pie in the state.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Drumstick Ice Cream Pie

Because why wouldn’t you want a whole pie worth of this treat?. If there is any dessert that tastes like my childhood, it’s a drumstick ice cream cone. I mean, I still eat them with fair regularity as a grown-up, but even so, one bite brings me back to chasing down the ice cream truck or sitting on the scalding scratchy concrete by the public pool. I love them every bit as much as I did back then and now that I think of it, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t love them… and that’s precisely why you should take that same combination of sweet and smooth vanilla ice cream and the crisp-crunch of sugar cones, peanuts, and hard chocolate shell and make it in a way you can serve to all your friends. I give you Drumstick Ice Cream Pie.
Illinois Stateoakpark.com

That’s some pie. Happy Apple is tops in Illinois

The Happy Apple, 226 Harrison St., has been singled out by “Eat This. Not That!” as having the best pie in Illinois. The website partnered with Yelp to name the best pie in every state based on user ranking and reviews mentioning pie. The Happy Apple’s chocolate chess pie earned top honors among Illinois pie offerings.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Gadget Flow

Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker turns everyday ingredients into ice cream and more

Whip up delicious ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more with the Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker. The CREAMI uses a special blade to shave down frozen ingredients into a smooth, creamy consistency. What’s more, this kitchen gadget lets you be as indulgent or as healthy as you wish. In fact, you can even create unique flavors with mix-ins that the ice cream brands haven’t thought of yet. Furthermore, the 7 1-touch programs—Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream, and Mix-in—let you enjoy any frozen treat you’re in the mood for. And the entire process is easy. Simply prepare your base and freeze it overnight. Then, process it the next day to enjoy. Finally, since all parts are dishwasher safe, clean up is a breeze.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Pretzel-Infused Ice Cream Treats

The McDonald's Chocolatey Caramel Pretzel McFlurry comes as one of the latest flavors of the QSR brand's ice cream-based treat that will provide avid fans with a new option to try out. The treat consists of a base of the brand's soft serve ice cream that has been blended with chocolate and caramel sauce before being paired with crushed pretzel pieces. This gives the treat a sweet, salty flavor profile along with a distinctly more textured experience that will satisfy dessert cravings on multiple levels.
The Associated Press

MOD Pizza Launches New Plant-Based Italian Sausage

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led people-first, fast casual pizza brand, today announced its latest menu innovation, plant-based Italian Sausage, which rolls out across all 500+ MOD locations on Tuesday, August 31 st. The new plant-based protein is made from non-GMO pea protein and will be a permanent fixture as a MOD topping; customers can add the protein to any pizza or salad, along with any combination of toppings - all for one flat price.
RestaurantsPosted by
FMX 94.5

Retired Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors That We Want Back

Does anyone else find themselves singing the Blue Bell "moo mooooo, moo moo, moo moo, moo moo" song randomly throughout their day? Just me? Well, I still think Belle is one of the best singers of our generation. Blue Bell ice cream is, for many many Texans, the flavor of...
RecipesPasadena Star-News

Recipes: Homemade ice cream is our favorite summer treat

The best dessert for a hot summer day has to be homemade ice cream, made with seasonal fruits. Making ice cream from fresh fruit is easy. Just mix pureed fruit with cream and sugar, and pour it into an ice cream machine. Our top choices are fresh fig ice cream and mango ice cream.
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

IKEA Launches New "Lychee" and "Rose Raspberry" Ice Cream Flavors

After the release of its Global Home Trends Survey, IKEA is updating its website to offer richer and diverse home decor inspiration as well as reworking its food menu which includes two new dual ice cream flavors, namely the “Lychee” and “Rose Raspberry.”. IKEA’s Swedish Gourmet Station will be launching...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Chocolate Pizza Kits

Dessert pizza fans will be thrilled to find out that they can now easily make their own chocolate pizzas thanks to the Cadbury Pizza Kit. The kit contains milk and white chocolate for preparing a base and sauce, as well as an assortment of Wine Gums for topping off the sweet treat.
Food & DrinksBHG

Pinwheel Cookies That Always Stand Out on a Cookie Tray

When you want a cookie recipe that stuns, skip the drop cookies and opt for one of these pinwheel cookies. The swirled effect of different colored doughs or a filling and dough stands out from the chocolate chip and monster cookies we see all the time. Plus, the slice-and-bake nature of the spiral cookies means you can get the dough ready when you have time and keep it in the freezer for several months so you can bake fresh cookies on short notice.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

11 Popular Sonic Blast Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've ever been to a Sonic Drive-In, then you know that a large portion of their menu is made up of snacks, fun drinks, and milkshakes. Yes, you can definitely get a full meal at Sonic, but one of their most popular menu offerings isn't a meal at all, it's a dessert. The Sonic Blast is an ice cream treat, featuring Sonic's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, with some kind of dessert or candy mixed into it. If you're thinking that sounds an awful lot like the Dairy Queen Blizzard, then you'd be correct. The Sonic Blast is just Sonic's version of the Blizzard, but with some of their own unique twists on it as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy