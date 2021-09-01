Worldwide Autonomous Trucking Industry - Hardware Will Reach $88.9 Billion Globally By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Trucking Market by Infrastructure, Trucking Type and Business Model 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the autonomous trucking market, including leading vendors, strategies, product, and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous trucking by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. The report evaluates the impact of key technologies on the autonomous trucking market with forecasts from 2021 through 2026. Select Report Findings:

Autonomous trucking hardware will reach $88.9 billion globally by 2026

Level 5, fully autonomous trucking will reach $21.6 billion globally by 2026

North America will be the leading regional market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

Autonomous trucking vehicle-as-a-service as a business model will reach $50.1 billion globally by 2026

According to NHTSA (national highway traffic safety administration) of USA findings, the fatal crashes involving large trucks rose to 46% in 2020 compared to 2010 and also injuries involved with these truck crashes rose to more than 100% during the same period. The NHTSA observes that 75% of the fatal accidents involve heavy-duty trucks carrying more than 26,000 lbs.Due to the rising trend of traffic fatalities in the last decade, human-helmed trucking is under severe scrutiny and the industry is trying to find a way out in futuristic robotic and visioning technology. Autonomous trucking is expected to replace human drivers completely within two decades.The consistent shortage of drivers is another factor pushing industries to find a way out with autonomous trucking technology. Also maintaining the safety and operational problem with human-driven trucks is another crucial factor for autonomous trucking.Autonomous trucking is expected to combat all issues while improving safety, enhancing mobility, and carrying goods. Autonomous trucking will leverage various technologies such as artificial intelligence based on cameras and lidar sensors considered as a way to combat safety and security issues. Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Autonomous Truck Technologies and Solutions2.1 Autonomous Trucking by Type2.1.1 Short Haul Trucking2.1.2 Long Haul Tracking2.1.3 Heavy Haul Trucking2.2 Service Vehicles2.3 Trucking Components2.4 Trucking Chargers2.5 Autonomous Trucking Software2.6 AI Technology2.7 Autonomous Trucking Business Services2.8 Autonomous Tucking Applications2.8.1 Industrial Applications2.8.2 Commercial Applications2.8.3 Consumer Applications2.9 Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Trucks2.10 Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles2.11 Electric Vehicles2.12 Autonomous Trucking Business Model

3.0 Autonomous Trucking Company Analysis3.1 AB Volvo3.2 Aptiv3.3 Caterpillar3.4 Continental AG3.5 Designated Driver3.6 Daimler AG3.7 DriveU3.8 Einride3.9 Embark Trucks3.10 Kodiak3.11 Nuro (ike)3.12 Peloton Technology3.13 NVIDIA Corporation3.14 Ottopia3.15 Paccar3.16 Phantom Auto3.17 Robert Bosch GmbH3.18 Robotic Research3.19 Scania3.20 Soliton System3.21 Tesla3.22 TuSimple3.23 Voysys3.24 Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

4.0 Autonomous Trucking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20264.1 Autonomous Trucking Market 2021 - 20264.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucking Market 2021 - 20264.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Segment4.1.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Hardware4.1.2.1.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Unit Sales4.1.2.1.1.1 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Market by Wheeler Type4.1.2.1.1.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Market by Length of Truck4.1.2.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Component4.1.2.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Charger Market by Deployment4.1.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Software4.1.2.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by ADAS System4.1.2.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by AI Software4.1.2.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Security System4.1.2.2.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Infotainment System4.1.2.2.5 Autonomous Trucking Market by Data Storage and Analytics4.1.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Service4.1.2.3.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Service4.1.2.3.1.1 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by V2X Communication4.1.2.3.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by Connectivity Type4.1.2.3.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by Cellular Connectivity Type4.1.2.3.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Professional Service4.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Application4.1.3.1 Autonomous Industrial Trucking Market by Truck Type4.1.3.1.1 Autonomous Industrial Short Haul Trucking Market by Application4.1.3.1.2 Autonomous Industrial Long Haul Trucking Market by Application4.1.3.1.3 Autonomous Industrial Heavy Haul Trucking Market by Application4.1.3.1.4 Autonomous Service Trucking Market by Application4.1.3.2 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Market by Application4.1.3.2.1 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Market by Ownership4.1.3.3 Autonomous Consumer Trucking Market by Application4.1.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Automation Level4.1.4.1 Semi-Autonomous Trucking Market by Category4.1.4.2 Fully Autonomous Trucking Market by Category4.1.5 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Model4.1.6 Autonomous Trucking Market by Region4.1.6.1 North America Autonomous Trucking Market by Country4.1.6.2 Europe Autonomous Trucking Market by Country4.1.6.3 APAC Autonomous Trucking Market by Country4.1.6.4 MEA Autonomous Trucking Market by Country4.1.6.5 Latin America Autonomous Trucking Market by Country4.2 Autonomous Trucking Shipments 2021 - 20264.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Shipment4.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Application4.2.2.1 Autonomous Industrial Trucking Shipment by Trucking Type4.2.2.1.1 Autonomous Short Haul Trucking Shipment by Application4.2.2.1.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Application4.2.2.1.2.1 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Wheeler Type4.2.2.1.2.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Length of Truck4.2.2.1.3 Autonomous Heavy Haul Trucking Shipment by Application4.2.2.1.4 Autonomous Service Trucking Shipment by Application4.2.2.2 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Shipment by Application4.2.2.2.1 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Shipments by Ownership4.2.2.3 Autonomous Consumer Trucking Shipments by Application4.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Automation Level4.2.3.1 Semi-Autonomous Trucking Market by Category4.2.3.2 Fully Autonomous Trucking Market by Category4.2.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Model4.2.5 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Region4.2.5.1 North America Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Country4.2.5.2 Europe Autonomous Trucking Shipments by Country4.2.5.3 APAC Autonomous Trucking Shipments by Country4.2.5.4 MEA Autonomous Trucking Shipment Unit by Country4.2.5.5 Latin America Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Country

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

