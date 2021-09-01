CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID-19 surges in West Virginia, more federal help is doubtful

By Mark Curtis
WOWK
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While 2,800 new people have been vaccinated since Monday, it isn’t happening fast enough, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. The Mountain State logged more than 1,400 new cases since yesterday. The state is closing in on 18,000 active cases, and the number of Delta variants has passed 1,100. The governor says there is a spike in cases of young people, over age 12, who’ve not been vaccinated.

Charleston, WVWSAZ

W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WSAZ) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
Kanawha County, WVwchstv.com

Most W.Va. counties remain red, orange in latest county alert system map

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — All but three West Virginia counties were either red or orange Saturday in the state’s latest COVID-19 county alert system map. Forty of West Virginia’s counties were red on Saturday, followed by 12 in orange, two in yellow and one gold, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Oak Hill, WVcbslocal.com

Health Officials Say Anyone Who Attended Oak Leaf Festival In West Virginia Should Get Tested For COVID-19

OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials say anyone who attended the Oak Leaf Festival in West Virginia should get tested for the coronavirus. The weekend festival in Oak Hill started Saturday, but most events scheduled for Sunday were canceled after some workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19, Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass told news outlets.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released new guidelines limiting when a school should enter into a widespread contact tracing quarantine. School leaders said these revised rules, which were created in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), will help keep children...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

22 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,466 new positive cases. Active cases were 17,664 Wednesday. The most recent deaths raise the total to 3,106. Those deaths were:. * an...
Kentucky StateWLWT 5

Federal medical team arrives in Kentucky to assist in ongoing COVID-19 surge

A federal medical team arrived in Kentucky to assist in the ongoing COVID-19 surge. Gov. Andy Beshear requested assistance from FEMA after several days of record-breaking hospitalizations, pushing many hospitals to capacity. The first team arrived in Morehead, Kentucky Saturday. The 12-person team will be stationed in Kentucky until Sept....
Charleston, WVlocaldvm.com

Governor Jim Justice gives update about COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Almost every county in West Virginia is now in red, according to the state DHHR’s color-coded map. COVID cases are spiking, and Governor Jim Justice gave an update about COVID-19 in the mountain state. 41 counties are in the red category. 216 patients are in the...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths; identifies more than 2,000 new cases in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year old female from Marshall County, a 95-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Braxton County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Lincoln County, a 93-year old female from Lincoln County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.
Taylor County, WVWVNews

COVID-19 death reported in Taylor County (West Virginia)

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County's latest COVID-19 related death was confirmed by County Health Officer Dr. David Bender on Sunday. According to Bender, the death was of a 71-year-old female Taylor County resident. "We send our deepest sympathy to this family and out of respect to this lady’s...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Governors voice concerns against federal vaccine mandate

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice voiced his opposition toward President Biden’s vaccine mandate during a news conference on Friday. Justice said he believes Biden overstepped. On Thursday, Biden announced all federal workers and contractors must get vaccinated, with limited exceptions. He also said private employers with...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations near record totals; 18 more deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations for coronavirus patients continue to trend upward in West Virginia, nearing the record since the start of the pandemic. On the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard Friday, hospitalizations were at 816, including 252 in intensive care and 141 on ventilators. The data is accurate as of Thursday, so the numbers could be higher Friday.

