As COVID-19 surges in West Virginia, more federal help is doubtful

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While 2,800 new people have been vaccinated since Monday, it isn’t happening fast enough, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. The Mountain State logged more than 1,400 new cases since yesterday. The state is closing in on 18,000 active cases, and the number of Delta variants has passed 1,100. The governor says there is a spike in cases of young people, over age 12, who’ve not been vaccinated.