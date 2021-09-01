John Lynch provides Trey Lance injury update, says 49ers in talks with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

3.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. "Who?" fans ask on social media. That's the often reaction after an underwhelming signing by the San Francisco 49ers. Other fans will often respond to that question with, "Don't worry. He's just another camp body." Often that is true. And this was the exact reaction when wide receiver Trent Sherfield was signed in mid-March.