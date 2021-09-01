Practising Law Institute Offers Timely One-Hour Briefings On Immigration Pathways For At-Risk Afghans And Pandemic Eviction Defense

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a nonprofit leader in continuing legal education, is responding to current events with two timely One-Hour Briefings. These programs, presented by expert faculty, will cover immigration pathways for at-risk Afghans and the latest developments in pandemic eviction defense. Both briefings are designed to meet the need for high-quality training on these topics to help prepare attorneys to serve pro bono clients.

As part of PLI's ongoing commitment to pro bono and access to justice, the programs are available at no cost for Pro Bono Privileged Members and other PLI Members and at a reduced cost for retail customers. PLI also makes pro bono programs available at no cost to qualified individuals and organizations through its scholarship program.

Additional details about these One-Hour Briefings: Learn About Immigration Pathways for At-Risk Afghans ( September 10 and on-demand)

This training provides attorneys with brief overviews on several pathways available to Afghans - Afghan Special Immigrant Visas, access to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for Afghan nationals, humanitarian parole, and family reunification - along with updates on the current status of processing. Led by Betsy Fisher and Stephen Poellot of the International Refugee Assistance Project, the briefing also covers some best practices for remote legal assistance in this context and how to identify organizations that may need attorney volunteers.

Pandemic Eviction Defense Update: Tenant Representation After the Reprobation of the CDC Eviction Halt Order ( September 14 and on-demand)

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has faced a persistent threat of mass evictions that only a series of government restrictions and relief programs have held at bay. Last week, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively ended the remaining CDC public health order on evictions, plunging efforts to forestall widespread evictions into even deeper chaos at a time when over 8 million tenants remain delinquent in rent and 3.5 million anticipate facing eviction within two months. Presented by Mariel Block and Eric Dunn, of the National Housing Law Project, this One-Hour Briefing updates advocates on key arguments and legal strategies they can use to defend tenants in the wake of the CDC halt order, as well as the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Programs and important measures state and local governments are taking to prevent evictions and stabilize communities.

"At a time when many experts - including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland - are warning of a looming eviction crisis and encouraging attorneys to help, we are answering the call with relevant, actionable information on tenant relief programs and other ways to assist clients. At the same time, with the dire security situation in Afghanistan, we are thinking of the many Afghans searching for legal assistance to safely enter and remain in the U.S. We are pleased to offer training at low or no-cost to help orient and prepare advocates," says Kara O'Brien, PLI's Vice President, Programs.

