CaptureProof Joins American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Member Advantage Program To Offer Asynchronous Healthcare Through A Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Announced At The Annual Meeting In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptureProof is pleased to join the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) 2021 Annual conference and announce their participation in the exclusive Member Advantage Program, an AAOS member-only program that offers a wide range of discounts and member savings on the most reliable and relevant products and service. As a program partner, CaptureProof will offer its CaptureProof Smart Medical Camera™ framework and the patented Comparative Viewer™ to AAOS' 39,000 orthopaedic surgeon members with the goal of delivering simple, secure management and longitudinal tracking of photos and videos. CaptureProof will also offer its Smart Medical Camera™ and the Range of Motion Pathways at an exclusive rate.

Accurate, accelerated, automated, essential technology for patient monitoring, perfect upgrade to traditional telehealth

"At CaptureProof, we believe the most limited resource in healthcare is the amount of time a provider has available," said Meghan Conroy, CEO and founder of CaptureProof. "We are thrilled to offer AAOS members a way to capture and curate more accurate and meaningful visual data. With CaptureProof, patients and surgeons can track musculoskeletal health and healing over time and objectively compare data, allowing for more informed decisions and ultimately, improved care and better patient experience and engagement."

Compared to traditional in-person, phone or email follow-up, research studies have proven that CaptureProof: decreases time saved to diagnosis 1, reduces non-urgent follow up visits by 75% 2, improves triage by 78% 3 and prevents patients from going to the emergency department 2. It can be a turnkey solution on its own or be simply integrated within an existing electronic health record (EHR) or other hospital application.

"Doctors may not have time to read the entire EHR for all patients, but they do have time for three simple clicks and see photos or video clips that show the patient's health progress in an organized and meaningful way," added Conroy. "CaptureProof removes the robotics from medicine, allowing the care team to do what they do best - practice the art of medicine at the top of their license."

90% of patients on CaptureProof say that the platform has helped them better manage their health. Additionally, by complying with both HIPAA and GDPR standards, patients, and providers and health systems can be confident in the security and privacy of their medical photos and videos.

"AAOS works to identify the best technology, practices, and policy solutions to continue advancing the profession of orthopaedic surgery," said Ben Harkinson, vice president, AAOS Commercial Solutions. "We are pleased to offer our members access to a program, such as CaptureProof, that can help providers perform the physical exam at home, giving them actionable data leading to best outcomes. We are excited to add CaptureProof to the AAOS' Member Advantage Program. It is one more way we are able to offer value-driven, evidence-based solutions to support our membership"

AAOS members can learn more at www.captureproof.com and sign up using the INVITE CODE: AAOS. For more information, email a CaptureProof representative at mailto:aaos@captureproof.com.

About CaptureProof CaptureProof is the leading HIPAA-compliant platform for capturing, comparing and sharing medical photos and videos securely and asynchronously to enable asynchronous doctor-to-doctor and doctor-to-patient visual communication. Included in the platform is the company's Smart Medical Camera™ which uses computer vision within the live camera image to give instant feedback on photo and video clip quality, and Media Rx™, a feature that shows text instructions in the camera with an overlay tool that enables patients to use perfect framing of an injury, wound or other site. The mobile app can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at http://captureproof.com/.

About the AAOSWith more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact: Clara Reilly pr@captureproof.com 415-691-7615 captureproof.com

Footnotes

  1. William O. Tatum DO 1, Larry Hirsch MD 2, Robert Duckrow MD 2, David Chen MD 3, Michael Gelfand MD PhD 4, Curt LaFrance MD 5, Andrew Blum MD 5, John Hixson MD 6, Joe Drazkowski MD 1 , Selim Benbadis MD 7, Diego Carvalho MD 1 , Alfonso Lopez MD 1, Erin Okazaki MD 1, Iris Marin Collazo MD 1, Ashish Ranpura MD 2, Scott Yuan MD 2 , Jon Kleen MD 6, Erin Coonan 8, Gregory Cascino MD 1 ; Departments of Neurology: 1Mayo Clinic, 2 Yale University, 3 Baylor University, 4 University of Pennsylvania, 5 Brown University, 6 University of California San Francisco, 7 University of South Florida, 8 Boston College;ASSESSMENT OF THE PREDICTIVE VALUE OF OUTPATIENT SMARTPHONE VIDEOS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF EPILEPTIC SEIZURES, JAMA Neurol. 2020;77(5):593-600. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.4785
  2. Stefano Bini, MD, J Mahajan, MD, Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, CA, Remote Asynchronous Telerehabilitation Following Total Knee Arthroplasty, Journal of Telemedicine Telecare MARCH 2016 https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1357633x16634518
  3. Farhard Sahebkar-Moghaddam, MD, Sutter Medical Center, San Francisco, CA, Benefits of Medical Media in Pediatric Neurology, Awarded "Oral Presentation" at AAN Poster Session, April 2013

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captureproof-joins-american-academy-of-orthopaedic-surgeons-member-advantage-program-to-offer-asynchronous-healthcare-through-a-remote-patient-monitoring-platform-announced-at-the-annual-meeting-in-san-diego-301367879.html

SOURCE CaptureProof/SVM Public Relations & Marketing

