Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis To Oviedo

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Florida's largest cannabis company opens 91 st dispensary in the Sunshine State

TALLAHASSEE, FLA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced the opening of a brand new dispensary in Oviedo, Florida.

The new dispensary is Trulieve's 91 st location in Florida. As part of the grand opening, Trulieve will host local food trucks and feature brand partner giveaways. The dispensary will begin serving customers on Thursday, September 2 at 9:00am. The Oviedo dispensary joins nearby locations in Winter Park and Longwood.

To commemorate the grand opening, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensaries on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Oviedo Grand Opening WHERE: 7505 Red Bug Lake Road, Spaces 1025, 1029, 1033, Oviedo FL 32765 WHEN: Thursday, September 2, at 9:00 a.m.

Trulieve invites the Oviedo community to join the Grand Opening festivities, which will include giveaways, swag from vendor partner Sunshine Cannabis, custom t-shirt screen printing with St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee, and complimentary Sonny's BBQ for the first 250 patients.

"Trulieve is committed to ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our Oviedo team is well-trained, educated, and ready to serve patients. We view every new store opening as an opportunity to further connect with the community."

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 88 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to slowing the spread in our communities. The Company has reinstated "Designated Care Time" for immunocompromised patients in which the first half hour after dispensaries open is reserved for this higher-risk patient population to shop safely. The company also offers delivery to all patients across the state of Florida. Delivery is free for patients age 65+ and currently offered at a reduced rate to all other patients.

In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. We ask all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings while shopping with us and have made them available in all locations.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-brings-medical-cannabis-to-oviedo-301367877.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Dispensary#Home Delivery#Local Food#Trulieve Cannabis Corp#Cse#Tcnnf#The Company Rrb#Craft Tee#Company#Trulieve Com#Otcqx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Regulators confident New Mexico can meet recreational cannabis demand

When Krispy Kreme arrived in Santa Fe in 2015, about 150 people camped outside the store the night before it opened to make sure they got their freshly made doughnuts. We should expect the same with cannabis once recreational sales begin in April, state officials say. Yes, there could be...
EconomyBenzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: High Tide Launches Adult-Use Sales At Two Stores In Ontario, Trulieve, Seed & Smith, Ikänik Farms Each Open Stores

High Tide Begins Recreational Cannabis Sales In Two Ontario Dispensaries. High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced this week the launch of adult-use cannabis sales in its two Canna Cabana retail stores in Ontario – one in Brampton and the other in Ajax. With these launches, the Calgary, Alberta-based company has 93 branded retail stores in Canada and 23 in Ontario selling recreational cannabis products.
Florida StateBradenton Herald

Trulieve hits a bump in its path to leading Florida’s medical marijuana industry

This should be the best of times for Trulieve. The medical marijuana company sold more than half of all the smokable cannabis distributed to patients in Florida last month. It’s recorded 14 straight profitable quarters. The company pulled down more than $215 million in revenue in the last quarter alone. It’s on the verge of acquiring another medical marijuana firm, Harvest Health & Recreation — a transaction that would transform Trulieve into the largest and most profitable national cannabis player in the country, the firm has projected.
Ravenswood, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

When's the Ravenswood medical cannabis dispensary opening?

RAVENSWOOD — Mountaineer Integrated Care is preparing to have inventory at its Ravenswood dispensary by the end of 2021, the company's co-founder Andrew Wilson said. Wilson said there are more than 2,800 patients registered across the state. The company has a growing and processing facility in Mineral County in addition...
Alabama StateWAAY-TV

Medical cannabis in Alabama may not be available until 2023

The road to medical cannabis in the state may be much longer than first anticipated. Rex Vaughn, vice chairman of Alabama's Cannabis Commission and a Madison County farmer, said based on information given to the commission, medical marijuana may not be available until 2023. Although, Vaughn says he's hoping medical...
Morgantown, WVWBOY

Office of Medical Cannabis hosts patient sign-up event in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) hosted a public sign-up event for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the West Virginia University School of Public Health facility, located inside the Mountaineer Mall. According to a press release, the...
PharmaceuticalsCharlotte Stories

Why medical cannabis could be the next big investment opportunity

It seems like only yesterday that cannabis and marijuana were the drug of choice for rebels and anti-establishment hippies, and now they are storming the stock exchange. It might be surprising for anyone who dabbled in weed as a teenager, but today,. cannabis ETFs and other types of investments are...
Missouri Statebocojo.com

Missouri’s medical marijuana

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020. Including Missouri, 21 states implemented medical marijuana laws since 2005. The national average for implementation is 29 months, and Missouri was able to implement the program in just over 23 months. Only five states implemented programs faster than Missouri (Pennsylvania, New York, Utah, Minnesota, and Oklahoma).
Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

2nd Report Published On Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program

The Department of Health and Senior Services has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required constitutionally to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy