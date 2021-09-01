Cancel
To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, hear this powerful ballad

By Rukhl Schaechter
Forward
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Forverts has produced a video recording of Yiddish singer Lucette van den Berg performing the stirring song, “The Ballad of September 11.” The Yiddish song was composed by the late poet, songwriter and folksinger, Beyle Schaechter-Gottesman just several days after the horrific act in 2001.

