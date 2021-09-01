Cancel
Science

COVID long-haulers call for better research into their conditions

CBS News
Cover picture for the articleA new report in The Atlantic looks at the latest on efforts to understand long-lasting COVID symptoms that linger in some patients for many months. The Atlantic's science writer Ed Yong, who wrote that report, and Hannah Davis, the co-leader of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the impacts of long COVID and where the research stands now.

