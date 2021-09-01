September is Hunger Action Month

(WETM) – Today marks the start of a very important month that is used to combat hunger and two businesses here in the Twin Tiers are putting on benefits to do just that. It is the start of September which marks the beginning of 30 days dedicated to helping fight hunger across the country. Here in the Twin Tiers, there are two businesses that are giving back this month with golf benefits that help the Southern Tier food bank and Arctic League. Soaring Eagles Golf Course and Pudgie’s Pizza are holding these benefits to help fight hunger here in the Twin Tiers.