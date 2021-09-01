Have a Favorite Hike?

It is no secret that the great outdoors can do wonders for our mental health. And in 2021, we are more ready than ever to get out of the house and into the wild. Even newbies to hiking might want to opt for nature-focused getaways — from day hikes to glamping weekends and even longer backcountry backpacking trips. But for LGBTQIA+ folks, hiking isn’t always a simple and safe excursion. In fact, in 29 states, there are still no laws protecting people from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. This can turn what should be a fun escape into an anxiety-inducing venture. But with the inside scoop on hooking up with queer hiking groups (plus our picks for where to go), your trip can be a total win.