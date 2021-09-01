Have a Favorite Hike?

Goodyear and PebbleCreek received some welcomed rain on July 25, but on the next morning, nine “B” hikers completed a 10-mile, 1400 ft. loop on the scenic Ford Canyon and Willow Springs trails in the White Tanks. Although the hikers were expecting the trails to be somewhat more challenging because of the previous day’s rain, the trails were mostly dry, with only a couple of areas requiring a little extra care. However, it was another humid monsoon morning, but since the group got an early start (5:30 a.m.), the hikers finished before it became too uncomfortable. The club enjoys great hikes six days a week, even during the hot summer months (most summer hikes are close to PebbleCreek). Visit pchikers.org for more information and pictures.
