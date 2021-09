MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — With the summer coming to an end, adventure seekers have another season to look forward to. Gauley Season starts Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. That means the rapids will be unlike any other for the next six weeks. ACE Adventure Resort expects to see people from both in-state and around the world. With the unique experience the Gauley provides, they believe this is the calm before the storm.