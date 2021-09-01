Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

February 27, 1927 – August 17, 2021

By Staff
allotsego.com
 7 days ago

COOPERSTOWN – Loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, and child of God, Jane Bushby was called home early on the morning of August 17, so very much loved and admired. She will be greatly missed. Born and raised in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, to the late Edwin and Kathleen Phillips, she was the great-granddaughter of the renowned (Ford’s Theater) Shakespearean actor Edwin (Varrey) Phillips and wife of fifty years to the late Walter Sparkman “Bush” Bushby.

