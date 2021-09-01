Chordaires Are Feeling the Need to Sing
The Chordaires (an all-female Barbershop chorus) are looking for reasons to gather and sing! We are going through our costumes and remembering past shows—and having a blast. Whether the songs have been patriotic or past favorites, we have enjoyed the sounds of joy and felt the love of community. One of my favorites is “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” What a hoot to sing and be silly at the same time. Maybe you got a chance to see that and enjoyed it.sunlakessplash.com
