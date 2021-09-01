Cancel
Sizzlin’ Summer Softball

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we anxiously (and hopefully) look forward to cooler temperatures and our fall softball season, quite a few brave souls play throughout the entire summer at the Field of Dreams. We have a recreational program that never shuts down, even during the sizzlin’ days of our Arizona summers. The field is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for batting and fielding practice. Pick-up games are played every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Start times are at 8 a.m. in order to try to beat the heat. If you’re interested in getting in shape for the upcoming league play, now’s the time.

