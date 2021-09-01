Cancel
USD/CAD seesaws around 1.2600 amid softer oil prices, downbeat USD

By Ed Ponsi
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD struggles to extend recovery moves but bulls stay hopeful. Oil prices bear the burden of Russian support to OPEC+ output hike, ignore bullish inventories. US data tame tapering tantrum, firmer Canadian numbers fail to propel CAD. Second-tier data from the US, Canada will be eyed ahead of Friday’s key...

