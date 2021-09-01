Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Markets Tread Cautiously, At or Near New Highs

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cautious market — one which saw defensive plays like Real Estate, Healthcare and Staples go higher while Energy and Financials were lower — dominated this Hump Day trading activity. All indexes besides the small-cap Russell 2000 (which outperformed the majors at +0.58% on the day) took a dip in the final hour or so of trading. The S&P 500 was flat (+0.03%), the Nasdaq was +0.33% and the Dow came in its third-straight session lower: -0.14%.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Productivity#Healthcare#Energy And Financials#0 58#Dow#S P#Adp Free Report#Ism Manufacturing#Chwy Free Report#The Zacks Rank 2#Post Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares near record highs on Reliance gains, firm Asian markets

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares hovered near record highs on Monday, as heavyweight Reliance Industries scaled a peak and Asian markets jumped after a disappointing U.S. jobs report raised hopes of continued economic support by the Federal Reserve. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.30% at...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region's market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall Street's...
StocksZacks.com

5 Best ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was moderately upbeat last week with the S&P 500 (0.58%), the Dow Jones (down 0.24%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 1.6%) and the Russell 2000 (up 0.7%) gaining moderately. The benchmark treasury yield jumped to 1.33% on September 3 from 1.29% on Aug 30. Coming to the datapoints, the...
Stocksetftrends.com

Stellar Earnings Are Silencing Market Noise…But Will They Last?

— Break My Stride, song lyrics by Matthew Wilder, 1983. Throughout summer investors have been inoculated against various potentially infectious market diseases — the Delta variant surge, China’s regulatory crackdown across a number of domestic industries, D.C. dysfunction, Federal Reserve taper talk, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, global weather disasters, plummeting consumer confidence and an economic growth scare. Perhaps investors have already received their booster shots, fueling their feelings of invincibility against plausible market risks. Despite all the possible doom and gloom scenarios, markets are at all-time highs1 and valuations remain above their long-term averages.2 So, what is the engine that keeps stocks climbing that proverbial wall of worry to reach new heights? Simply, it’s outstanding corporate earnings results.
StocksZacks.com

Tech Sector Thriving for Six Months: Will the Rally Last?

Wall Street has maintained its impressive northbound journey so far this year after completing an astonishing bull run in the coronavirus-ridden 2020. However, the U.S. stock market’s driver has changed. In 2020, it was the technology sector that drove Wall Street to get rid of the pandemic-led historically shortest bear...
Stocksu.today

DeFi Market Cap Hits New $145 BIllion All-Time High

Decentralized finance's market capitalization has reached a new all-time high of $145.5 billion dollars, according to the TradingView index. The previous ATH was reached back in May when Ethereum's price was also topping out at the price of $4,170. According to CoinMarketCap, the largest DeFi project by market capitalization is...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade higher ahead of jobless claims, productivity

U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of a busy day of economic data. The major futures indexes suggested a gain of 0.2% when the Thursday trading session begins on Wall Street. Traders will get the second of this week's labor-related reports in the form of weekly jobless claims. The...
Worldwsau.com

Asia stocks in cautious mood, dollar near 1-mth lows

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Thursday as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data, while the risk of a sub par U.S. payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive. A raft of manufacturing surveys suggested supply bottlenecks...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC

Despite a huge miss in US non-farm payrolls, where the nation added 235k jobs versus 733k expected in August, most stocks on Wall Street concluded the week higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed the S&P 500 and more cyclically-sensitive Dow Jones. Expectations that the Fed may not taper this month boosted growth stocks. Meanwhile in Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared after Japan’s Prime Minister Suga announced his resignation plan, opening the door to new leadership as calls for more stimulus mount.
StocksZacks.com

Best ETF Areas for Placing Your Bets in September

After an encouraging August, investors seem to be a little sceptical about September. The month has a slightly tainted reputation as it is historically considered to be the worst-performing month for Wall Street. Per the LPL Financial data in a Yahoo Finance article, the S&P 500 has fallen about 1% on average in September since 1950.
StocksBenzinga

Why NIO's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower after the company cut its delivery outlook from 23,000-25,000 vehicles to 22,500-23,500 vehicles amid continued uncertainty and volatility of semiconductor supply. NIO delivered 5,880 vehicles in August 2021, representing a 48.3% year-over-year growth. NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market....
Stocksmyheraldreview.com

Stocks end mostly lower even as tech drives Nasdaq higher

Major stock indexes on Wall Street closed mostly lower Friday, though a rally in Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq to another all-time high. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% a day after notching a record high. The benchmark index still managed its second straight weekly gain. Losses in financial, industrial and utilities companies outweighed gains in technology stocks and other sectors of the S&P 500. Energy prices mostly fell. Gold and silver rose. Treasury yields were mixed.
StocksZacks.com

S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Hits a New 52-Week High

SLYG - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 63.6% from its 52-week low price of $56.21/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. SLYG in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy