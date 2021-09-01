Cancel
Eddie Rosario batting sixth for Braves on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rosario will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Dodgers. Jorge Soler moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rosario for 9.2 FanDuel points...

